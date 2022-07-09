UCSC Girls Set 200 Medley Relay NAG On Day 2 of Edmonton Keyano International

2022 EDMONTON KEYANO INTERNATIONAL

July 7-10, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Kinsmen Sport Centre

LCM (50m)

The University of Calgary Swim Club continued its dominance on the second day of the Edmonton Keyano International 2022 meet. After winning eight of 12 events in the oldest age categories on the first day of the meet, UCSC upped the ante just a bit by snagging a Canadian 13-14 girls National Age Group record in the 200 medley relay.

Sienna Rodgers led off in 30.51, Sonia Bakhshi split 34.70, then Maxine Clark, who won the 50 fly yesterday in 27.60, split 27.71 tonight, and Maria Cosic anchored in 26.97. Their combined time of 1:59.89 just clipped the previous NAG record of 1:59.97, which another UCSC quartet set in 2019.

Split Comparison

UCSC 2019 UCSC, 2022 Teagan McKenzie – 31.17 Sienna Rodgers – 30.51 Alicia L’Archeveque – 33.35 Sonia Bakhshi – 34.70 Kamryn Cannings – 29.42 Maxine Clark – 27.71 Eliza Housman – 26.03 Maria Cosic – 26.97 1:59.97 1:59.89

The biggest difference between the two record-setting swims came on the fly leg, where Clark was 1.71s faster than the 2019 split.

After winning the 50 fly yesterday, UCSC’s Stephen Calkins kept racking up the wins tonight as the only individual to win two events during the session. Calkins nearly cracked 50 in the 100 free tonight, touching in 50.30. He then closed out the session with a 56.57 win in the 100 fly. He owns lifetime bests of 49.60 and 53.88 in those two events, respectively, with both best times coming from last year’s Olympic Trials.

16 year-old Kamryn Cannings of UCSC won the women’s 100 fly in 1:00.44 after winning the 50 fly yesterday evening. Cannings was a member of the 2019 UCSC relay whose NAG record went down in tonight’s session. Cannings’ and Calkins’ younger teammate, the 14 year-old Clark, doubled up in the 13-14 100 free and 100 fly, winning the former in 57.73 (57.08 in prelims) and 1:01.13 in the fly. Her 100 fly was a dominant performance, as she won the event by over seven seconds, with 2nd place going to her relay teammate, Cosic. Clark now sits less than a second away from the 13-14 NAG in the 100 fly, a 1:00.03 set by Penny Oleksiak in 2015.

Other Winners