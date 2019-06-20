Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

University of Calgary Swim Club Girls Break 13-14 NAG In 200 Medley Relay

CSI: 2019

  • June 7-9, 2019
  • Calgary, Alberta
  • Talisman Sports Centre
  • Results on Meet Mobile: ‘CSI: 2019’

The University of Calgary Swim Club girls broke the Canadian National Age Group Record in the 13-14 200 medley relay competing at the CSI: 2019 meet back on June 9th.

The team of Teagan McKenzieAlicia L’ArchevequeKamryn Cannings, and Eliza Housman combined for a time of 1:59.97, lowering the previous mark of 2:00.83 set by the Olympian Swim Club in 2011.

RACE VIDEO

SPLIT COMPARISON

Olympian Swim Club, 2011 University of Calgary Swim Club, 2019
Georgia Kidd – 31.11 Teagan McKenzie – 31.17
Annika Kamminga – 35.30 Alicia L’Archeveque – 33.35
Emily Flowers – 28.63 Kamryn Cannings – 29.42
Paige Kremer – 25.79 Eliza Housman – 26.03
2:00.83 1:59.97

The difference maker compared to the old record came from breaststroker Alicia L’Archeveque, whose 33.35 split was almost two seconds quicker than Annika Kamminga on the 2011 relay.

There is potential for the relay to be even faster, as both McKenzie and Cannings were off of their personal best times. McKenzie has been 30.64 in the 50 back dating back to May of 2018, while Cannings went 28.78 flat-start in the 50 fly in April at the Western Canadian Championships.

The only other NAG the club holds in long course is also in the 200 medley relay, as the 13-14 boys set the record last year (at this same meet) in a time of 1:52.02.

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!