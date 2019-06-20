List Of New Zealand World C’ships Qualifiers With 1 Day Left Of Open

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Monday, June 17th – Friday, June 21st
- Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, NZ
- LCM
- Meet Site
- New Zealand Selection Policy for 2019 World Championships
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap
- Results
- Live Stream
New Zealand swim fans were thrilled to see additional qualifiers add their names to the potential World Championships roster on night 4 of the 2019 NZ Open Championships. There’s still one day left for swimmers to gain a spot.
Below is the list of qualifiers both in the senior category, as well as the development category from the New Zealand Open Championships.
As a reminder, following the selection of swimmers having achieved FINA A cuts, if there are spaces available, consideration for selection of additional swimmers will then be given to swimmers born 1999 or later (males) and 2000 or later (female) if they record a time equal to or better than the specific table linked above.
New Zealand World Championships individual qualifiers through Day 3 of the NZ Open (FINA A cuts):
- Lewis Clareburt – 400m IM (4:15.11)
- Ali Galyer – 200m back (2:09.78)
- Erika Fairweather – 400m free (4:09.33)
- Bradlee Ashby – 200m IM (1:59.60)
Possible Qualifiers by way of hitting Development Standard:
- Lewis Clareburt – 200m free (1:48.11)
- Eve Thomas – 400m free (4:11.74)
- Michael Pickett – 50m free (22.34)
- Erika Fairweather – 200m free (1:59.37)
