List Of New Zealand World C’ships Qualifiers With 1 Day Left Of Open

2019 NEW ZEALAND OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

New Zealand swim fans were thrilled to see additional qualifiers add their names to the potential World Championships roster on night 4 of the 2019 NZ Open Championships. There’s still one day left for swimmers to gain a spot.

Below is the list of qualifiers both in the senior category, as well as the development category from the New Zealand Open Championships.

As a reminder, following the selection of swimmers having achieved FINA A cuts, if there are spaces available, consideration for selection of additional swimmers will then be given to swimmers born 1999 or later (males) and 2000 or later (female) if they record a time equal to or better than the specific table linked above.

New Zealand World Championships individual qualifiers through Day 3 of the NZ Open (FINA A cuts):

Possible Qualifiers by way of hitting Development Standard:

