13-Year-Old Auld Claims Mile Title on Day 1 of Plantation Sectionals

2017 PLANTATION SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Plantation Aquatic Complex- Plantation, FL

Hosted by Plantation Swim Team

Long Course Meters

Meet Info

Live Results on Meet Mobile

The 2017 Southern Zone Speedo Sectionals in Plantation, Florida kicked off tonight with competition in the women’s mile and men’s 800 free individually, along with the men’s, women’s, and mixed versions of the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.

East Coast Aquatic Club’s 13-year-old Anna Auld opened the meet on a winning note, claiming the 1500 meter free title in 17:11.86. That took almost a full minute off her former best time of 18:04.13 from last season’s Sectionals. On the men’s side, Kamehameha Swim Club’s Michael Petrides knocked almost 8 seconds off his best time to win the 800 meter free in 8:22.19.

Pine Crest standouts Marta Ciesla and Jessica Nava played a role in 3 winning relays tonight. Ciesla put up a 26.35 split on the 2nd leg of the mixed 200 free relay and led off the women’s 200 free relay in 26.65. Nava swam a 26.97 split on the 2nd leg of the women’s 200 free relay and a 26.87 anchor split on the mixed 200 free relay. In the women’s 200 medley relay, they helped their team to gold with Nava’s 31.02 back split and Ciesla’s 26.49 free split.

The Bolles boys turned in a 1:36.55 to win the men’s 200 free relay. Meet Mobile currently shows a 21.35 split from Willie Davis on the 3rd leg, but SwimSwam is working to confirm that this was not a timing system error. Davis’ best time from a flat start is a 22.86. His brother Isaac Davis led the relay off in a quick 24.19.

Additional Event Winners