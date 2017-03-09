Westford Academy Girls Down 200 FR Relay Meet Record at MA D1 States

2017 MASSACHUSETTS D1 HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 21st, 2017

Hosted by Boston University

Division 1

Meet Info

Results (Girls)

Results (Boys)

The Westford Academy girls took down a Meet record en route to their team title at the 2017 Massachusetts Division 1 High School State Championships. Emily Rudiman popped a 23.90 on the 2nd leg to help the team set the record at 1:37.48. She teamed up with Katherine Pawlak (25.03 leadoff), Isabella Xu (24.43), and Ali Kea (24.12) as they finished over 3 seconds ahead of the field.

Triton’s Maggie Summit cleaned up in the sprints, picking up 2 individual golds. She raced to the wall in 24.12 to out-touch Kea (24.19) in the 50 free. Both returned to the pool to battle in the 100 free, with Summit taking gold in 52.16 ahead of Kea’s 52.54.

Franklin’s Ashley Loomis won a pair of races in the longer freestyle events. Loomis brought home titles in the 200 free (1:51.10) and 500 free (4:53.63).

Central Catholic’s Drew Carbone was one of the top performers on the men’s side, taking down a Meet Record in the 100 back. Carbone downed the record in 49.34, just missing Aaron Gustafson’s State Record of 49.24 by a tenth. He also won the 200 IM earlier in the session, clocking in at 1:52.22.

Acton-Boxborough’s Corben Miles swept the sprint events, barely missing his own State Record in the final with a 20.42 to win 50 free gold. Miles then completed the sweep in the 100 free, touching in 45.62 to come within half a second of his own Meet Record. In addition to his individual golds, Miles put up a 19.95 split on the 200 free relay and a 44.58 split on the 400 free relay to help his team win gold in both.

Top 5 Teams (Boys):

Saint John’s Prep: 263 Chelmsford: 204.5 Acton-Boxborough: 202 Westford Academy: 180 Andover: 177

Top 5 Teams (Girls):

Westford Academy: 325 Mascon0met: 177 Beverly: 173 Silver Lake: 154 Lincoln-Sudbury: 137

Additional Event Winners: