2017 NCAA Division II Men: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Real-time results – diving

Real-time results – swimming

Video link (expected to be available when meet starts)

Championship Central

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Final

Division II: 1:17.27 3/10/2016 Tampa

Florida Tech 1:19.46 Bloomsburg 1:19.65 Florida Southern 1:19.77 Drury 1:20.06 Grand Valley 1:20.33 Wingate 1:20.52 Queens (NC) 1:20.57 Nova S’eastern 1:20.97

Florida Tech earned its first national title in the men’s 200 free relay with a solid team effort from senior Nir Barnea (20.20) and sophomores Victor Rocha Futado (19.90), Matthew Gallene (19.61), and Filip Dujmic (19.75). The Panthers battled the whole way with Bloomsburg, who led through the halfway point. Samuel Feiser (20.16), Eric Usbeck (19.78), A.J. Brady (20.15), and Kyle Dix (19.56) gave Bloomsburg a runner-up finish with 1:19.65 and just held off Florida Southern’s Noah Franz, Nico Campbell, Diego Gimenez, and Marco Palacios (1:19.77).

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final

Division II: 3:43.84 3/12/2015 Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC)

Nick Arakelian, Queens (NC) 3:45.01 Adrian VanderHelm, Simon Fraser 3:48.07 Gabriel Hernandez, UC San Diego 3:48.52 Brandon Schuster, Cal Baptist 3:48.81 Cristian Vasquez, Lindenwood 3:48.86 Michael Oliver, West Chester 3:53.16 Felix Eigel, Lindenwood 3:53.52 William Shanel, Truman State 3:53.82

Simon Fraser’s Adrian VanderHelm blasted off and established the early lead, throwing down a 50.2 in the 100 fly. Gabriel Hernandez of UC San Diego was the only one within a half-body length of the leader; he made the turn in 50.8. The pair had a significant lead over the rest of the field, and defending champion Nick Arakelian of Queens was in 8th place. Arakelian passed everyone but the two leaders with his 100 back, making up about 3 seconds on VanderHelm. Arakelian broke it open over the breaststroke leg, then came home with a 3-body length lead to win with 3:45.01.

Hernandez pulled ahead of VanderHelm in the breast, and held a .33 lead at the 350, but VanderHelm split a 25.7 over the final 50 and got the touch, 3:48.07 to 3:48.52. Hernandez took third, holding off Cal Baptist freshman Brandon Schuster (3:48.81) and Lindenwood sophomore Cristian Vasquez (3:48.86), who came in together just behind him.

Victor Polyakov of West Chester eked out a win in the consolation final with 3:50.40.

Men’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Final

Division II: 44.89 3/12/2015 Matthew Josa, Queens (NC)

Paul Pijulet, Queens (NC) 45.62 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) 45.81 Gabriel Souza, Grand Valley 46.66 Aleksei Averchenko, Fresno Pacific 47.07 Sebastian Holmberg, Wingate 47.19 Jun Han Kim, Drury 47.62 Thiago Sickert, Nova S’eastern 47.74 Rodrigo Caceres, Drury 48.31

Queens junior Paul Pijulet, the bronze medalist in the 50 free on Day One, dropped another tenth from his morning swim and touched out teammate, sophomore Marius Kusch, 45.62 to 45.81. Grand Valley junior Gabriel Souza came in third with 46.66, just ahead of Fresno Pacific freshman Aleksei Averchenko (47.07) and Wingate junior Sebastian Holmberg (47.19).

Freshman Matija Pucarevic put first-year program McKendree on the scoreboard with a 47.96 win in the B final.

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Final

Division II: 1:32.46 3/10/2016 Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC)

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Final