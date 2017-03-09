2017 NCAA Division II Women: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 8-11, 2017

Birmingham CrossPlex, Birmingham, Alabama

Prelims 10:30 AM, Finals 6 PM – U.S. Central Time Zone (GMT -6 currently)

Event schedule

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Final

Division II: 1:30.57 3/12/2015 Drury

Drury 1:31.03 Queens (NC) 1:32.54 MSU Mankato 1:32.69 Lindenwood 1:32.74 West Florida 1:32.88 Wingate 1:33.35 West Chester 1:33.53 Carson-Newman 1:33.65

With two swimmers going under the NCAA Division II national record on the lead-off leg, it was going to be a fast race. West Florida senior Theresa Michalak threw down a 22.25 and Drury freshman Bailee Nunn, 22.20, to get the afternoon session started with a bang. Both were faster than the 22.33 Nunn had led with in prelims, which broke the D2 record.

Drury, swimming in lane 5 as the number 2 seed behind Queens, took the baton from Nunn and finished just off meet record time with 1:31.03. Vera Johansson (22.91), Yekaterina Rudenko (22.70), and Madeline Nelson (23.22) finished up. Queens (Lara Marshall, Kyrie Dobson, Shane Knight, and Michelle Prayson) came in second with 1:32.54. Third place went to MSU Mankato (Cheyenne Rova, Margaret Knier, Taylor Bass, and Cecilia Hake).

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final

Division II: 4:08.56 3/10/2016 Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Hannah Kastigar, Northern State 4:12.99 Alexis Divelbiss, Wingate 4:18.24 Melanie Tombers, Delta State 4:18.38 Courtney Deveny, Nova S’eastern 4:20.68 Josephina Lorda, Queens (NC) 4:22.06 Morgan McClure, Cal State East Bay 4:22.71 Bavindeep Basra, Fresno Pacific 4:24.18 Ella Bryan, Drury 4:27.77

Hannah Kastigar of Northern State and Alexis Divelbiss of Wingate took it out quickly and got a jump on the rest of the field in the butterfly leg. Queens’ Josephina Lorda had a strong first half and looked like she might challenge the leaders. Kastigar moved out to clear water through the backstroke 100, then built an impressive lead over the field in breaststroke. Melanie Tombers of Delta State made up a good deal of ground in the breaststroke, moving past Divelbiss. Courtney Deveny of Nova S’eastern, swimming out of lane 8, moved into fourth.

Kastigar came to the wall all alone, stopping the clock at 4:12.99. Divelbiss and Tombers raced for home together, trading stroke for stroke to the wall. Divelbiss eked out the win for second place, 4:18.24 to 4:18.38. Deveny maintained her position from outside, finishing fourth with 4:20.68, a 3.4-second improvement over her morning time.

West Chester sophomore Megan Burns won the consolation with 4:22.84.

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Final

Division II: 52.42 3/12/2015 Armony Dumur, Wingate

Theresa Michalak, West Florida 52.33 Georgia DaCruz, Queens (NC) 53.24 Bailee Nunn, Drury 53.48 Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) 53.92 Jessie Gibson, Simon Fraser 54.36 Ebba Stillman, Wingate 54.58 Hannah Kastigar, Northern State 54.59 Paige Meredith, Jewell 55.22

After they both beat the NCAA D2 record in the 50 free while leading off their respective 200 free relays, Drury’s Nunn and West Florida’s Michalak battled valiantly for the 100 fly title. It was a thrilling race from start to finish, but this time Michalak got the win, and the NCAA Division II record, with 52.33.

Queens freshman Georgia DaCruz snuck in at the last second and out-touched Nunn for the silver medal with 53.24. Nunn went 53.48 for third.

Fresno Pacific junior Daria Belova was the B-final winner with 54.53.

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Final

Division II: 1:45.27 3/12/2015 Patricia Castro Ortega, Queens (NC)

Women’s 1 Meter Diving – Final

Division II: 511.55 3/10/2011 Kayla Kelosky, Clarion

Women’s 400-yard Medley Relay