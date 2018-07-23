1012 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1700 Swim Jobs.

COLORADO COLLEGE SEEKS VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH(ES)

Colorado College is accepting applications for Volunteer Assistant Swimming Coaches to assist with our men’s and women’s team. This position is an opportunity to gain valuable experience and develop coaching skills, while working with a head coach who has experienced success in all three NCAA divisions.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH- ROANOKE COLLEGE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Roanoke College is taking applications for Volunteer Assistant oach to assist with our men’s and women’s swimming teams. The position reports directly to the Head Swimming Coach and is an opportunity to learn all aspects of coaching and administering a Division 3 Swimming program while working under Old Dominion Athletic Conference and Division 3 NCAA rules and regulations. There will be many opportunities to travel with the team to dual meets, training camps, and championship competitions.

COACHING & RETAIL POSITION

Scarlet Aquatics-Elite Division, a coach-owned division of the nationally ranked Scarlet Aquatics team, is looking for a full time employee whom would like both a coaching and business experience. The Scarlet Aquatics-Elite Division owns both a competitive swim team and a swim shop (Ultimate Swim Shop) both located in New Jersey under a single corporate entity and is looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic and industrious individual to both coach and work in retail experience with the swim shop. Computer skills would also be helpful.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – CLARK SWIM CLUB, ARLINGTON, VA

Clark Swim Club of Arlington, VA is seeking an Associate Head Coach with a proven ability to recruit and retain athletes as well as manage a staff of 9 assistant coaches. Experience in a multi-site team is desirable as the Clark Swim Club seeks to grow out of our current one pool location. The Associate Head Coach will lead the development of our organization; the coaches; and our swimmers in support of our year round competitive swim program. The Associate Head Coach will have experience as a Head Coach with the ability to review our overall program and assist the Head Coach/Owner in developing a business plan to grow our team.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Judson University is searching for a head coach who can direct all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swim program, including recruiting, scheduling, practice and meet management, fundraising, budget management and promoting the spiritual, academic and athletic development of student-athletes. Previous experience as a college swimming coach is preferred and a Bachelor’s degree is required.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD SWIM COACH

The Phoenixville Branch of the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA is seeking a Director of Competitive Aquatics and Head Swim Coach. The program, which comprises more than 200 swimmers, has steadily grown in numbers and stature over the last decade. In March 2018, the team finished second at the PA YMCA State Championships and sent 16 individual qualifiers to YMCA Nationals. Equally impressive is the strong foundation of steady improvement across the age group ranks. Therefore, this position presents a tremendous opportunity for the right candidate to reap the rewards of assisting in the development of young athletes into great people, while attaining regional and national recognition as a leader in competitive aquatics.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The Stevens Point Area YMCA has been learning and growing with area families for many years. We understand the trials that today’s families face, we are aware of their hurdles and obstacles, and we embrace their dreams. We believe that families — regardless of culture, ethnicity, or even socio-economic background — have at least one common hope.

HEAD COACH

Founded in 1983, The San Antonio Wave is comprised of approximately 300 athletes, ranging from beginning age-group swimmers to those who compete at State Championships, Sectionals, and National level meets. The Wave is a technique-oriented program and is proud to have been part of the journey for two Olympic gold medalists. The Wave currently trains at three different locations – the University of Texas at San Antonio, Alamo Heights High School and Smithson Valley High School – and at an additional location for long course season, Trinity University. The Wave is a 501c3 non-profit organization with oversight provided by an elected parent volunteer Board of Directors that works in collaboration with the team’s Head Coach.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under general supervision of the Head Swim Coach, help plan and organize a competitive swim program for the Sevier Aquatic Club. Assist in organizing meets and oversee daily practices as directed. Analyze performance and instruct swimmers in proper technique and training strategies.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

COM Aquatics Swim team in Midland, Texas is seeking to hire an age group coach who will bring passion and stroke/development expertise to our growing team. The specific groups this coach would be working with will be determined by their previous experience. The ideal candidate has a background in competitive swimming and coaching, and possesses patience and passion for working with children. COM Aquatics just celebrated our 50th anniversary, was inducted into the Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame and has 7 pools at our own facility, including a 10 lane, 50 meter pool. We have National and Junior National qualifiers and are looking for someone to help continue our journey towards new levels of excellence by creating life-changing environments where success is certain.

AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

SILVER CREEK VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB SEEKING AGE GROUP/DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Silver Creek Valley Country Club in south San Jose, California is seeking to hire an age group/developmental coach who will bring passion and stroke/development expertise to our growing year-round team, El Tiburon. The ideal candidate has a background in competitive swimming and swim coaching, and possesses that certain something that allows them to work well with children. The person hired will coach our novice and intermediate groups five days a week (two hours), and attend meets approximately every three weeks. Our hourly rate is extremely competitive for this area and has the potential to expand to include benefits.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH/HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Greenwich YWCA Dolphins Swim Team has a 48-year tradition in competitive development and has been recognized as a 2018 Silver Program of Excellence in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program after 4 consecutive seasons of Bronze level recognition.

HEAD SWIM COACH SW COLORADO

The Cortez Leopard Sharks, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) which was established in 1974 as a swim team for kids of all ages in Cortez, Colorado. Our team goal is to foster a life-long love of swimming, have fun, and compete in the sport of swimming. We are a competitive year round/seasonal swim team. We practice at the Cortez Recreation Center, which has a 25-yard pool, and at an outdoor pool, which is one of only two 50-meter high altitude pools on the western slope of Colorado. We compete in swim meets across Colorado and northern New Mexico.

METRO AQUATICS ASSOCIATE SENIOR COACH

Metro Aquatics is searching for an enthusiastic and dedicated Associate Senior Coach to work with

our High School, Sectional, and Elite Racing Team groups. The Associate Senior Coach will work

closely alongside the Head Coach and must be capable of autonomously running each aspect of the

senior program.

DRYLAND COACH – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized Dryland coach. We are looking for someone to implement our Dryland exercise program for swimmers ranging from 10-18 years old. This person would be working directly with our Dryland Coordinator to run trainings at their respective site in the afternoon/ evenings.

COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa offers exciting and fulfilling career opportunities for those who thrive in a fast-paced, energizing environment. Our resort-style clubs are where fitness, family and community all come together. As a growth company with ambitious expansion plans, VillaSport is looking for talented and motivated people who can grow with us and deliver best-in-class customer service on a scale not seen in the industry.

ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMATLANTA SWIM TEAM

Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming and coaching, excellent communication skills, as well as a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn and grow as a coach and professional. Applicants must have all certifications up to date. We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic reliable individual who can not only lead the swimmers but also work well with others. Great organizational skills and time management are essential.

HEAD COACH GATEWAYVES SWIM TEAM

Gateway Sports & Pools Inc., a non-profit dedicated to teaching competitive youth sports, especially swimming, is looking to hire a full-time Head Coach for the Gatewayves Swim Team. In line with the Gateway Sports & Pools Inc. Mission Statement, the Head Coach will provide leadership, and foster the growth of Gatewayves.

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING/HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Water Rat Swim Team is a year-round, nationally recognized competitive swim program at the Westport Weston Family YMCA. Consistent with the Y’s mission, the team strives to help children grow, develop and become socially responsible while providing them with the tools for life-long healthy living.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SOCCER COACH

In partnership with head coach, the assistant coach helps develop strategies for developing and maintaining large and / or highly visible intercollegiate sports programs. Responsible for overseeing specific aspects of the sports program including, but not limited to, individual goalkeeper player development, teaching goalkeeper position

D&J SPORTS SEEKS FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area.

***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

ASSISTANT MEN’S SOCCER COACH

In partnership with head coach, the assistant coach helps develop strategies for developing and maintaining large and / or highly visible intercollegiate sports programs. Responsible for overseeing specific aspects of the sports program including, but not limited to, individual goalkeeper player development, teaching goalkeeper position skill-work, planning and execution of practice and games, opponent scouts/film breakdown, on and off-campus recruiting, conditioning programs, fundraising events, and various administrative duties for team travel.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH / HURRICANE AQUATICS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The University of Miami, a Division I member of the NCAA and a member of the ACC, is accepting applications for a Volunteer Assistant Swim Coach. This person will also serve as a paid assistant for Hurricane Aquatics (CANES), a USA Swimming affiliated club. Under the supervision of both Head Coaches, this person will have the opportunity to play an important role in the success of the programs, while gaining valuable experience at both the college and club level. This position has proven to be a great way to develop coaching skills and advance coaching careers.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of the South comprises a well-regarded College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. It is an institution of the Episcopal Church that welcomes individuals of all backgrounds. The University is located on a striking, 13,000-acre campus on Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau.

ASSISTANT COACH SWIMMING AND DIVING

Iona College seeks applications for Assistant Coach Swimming and Diving, a full time 12-month position. In accordance with all NCAA, Conference and College policies and procedures, the position will report to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach and the duties include assisting, developing, identifying with the Head Coach with all aspects of recruiting; daily planning and training of team members; developing and assisting with dry-land and strength program and to coordinate same with staff of strength and conditioning; assist in all aspects of administrative duties (i.e. NCAA rules and compliance; travel coordination and departmental meetings, etc); alumni relations and fund raising development; supplement and support Director of Aquatics with administrative operational support as required and other duties as assigned.

HEAD COACH – JR & SR PROGRAMS (11-18, AA – NCSA LEVEL ATHLETES)

This opportunity is perfect for a coach who wants to work with a solid, driven group of athletes who already have a very strong technical foundation and have begun to achieve at both state & national levels. Humble Independent School District also offers many possibilities for employment as a teacher in a rapidly expanding district. We aspire to be recognized as a leader in Gulf Swimming and nationally as a model of dedication, team spirit, and genuine care for one another while developing skills and attributes that ensure success both inside and outside of the pool.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH

In partnership with head coach, the assistant coach helps develop strategies for developing and maintaining large and or highly visible intercollegiate sports programs. Responsible for overseeing specific aspects of the sports program including, but not limited to, individual player development, teaching position skill-work, planning and execution of practice and games, opponent scouts/film breakdown, on and off-campus recruiting, conditioning programs, fundraising events, and various administrative duties for team travel.

SEEKING SALES AGENTS IN THE USA

duskii’s design team develop unique and stunning custom prints which complement simple silhouettes and block colours, all enhancing the beautiful female form. Subtle yet striking details including gold accents, feminine frills complete maximum coverage suits as well as cheeky cut options and everything in between. Our collections provide options to mix and match pieces to ensure you feel confident and glamorous by the pool and on the beach.

ASSISTANT COACH – EPISCOPAL HIGH SCHOOL

Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas is looking for an assistant coach for the Swimming & Diving program. The ideal candidate will have coaching experience at the high-school or club level or collegiate swimming experience. The assistant coach will work with the head coach in all aspects of the program, including practice planning, recruitment, and administrative responsibilities as assigned. Full-time Teaching opportunities are available for the right candidate.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Hendrix College invites applications for the position of Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach, a full-time 10-month position reporting to the Director of Athletics. The College seeks an individual to lead its up and coming swimming program that will work cooperatively with students, faculty and staff across the Hendrix Community to advance excellence. The Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach will work with the Director of Athletics, Recreation & Wellness to support the overall mission and vision of Hendrix College.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

James Madison University, a Division I member of the NCAA and Colonial Athletic Association, is accepting applications for an Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach to work within a highly competitive program. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package. The responsibilities of the Assistant Women’s Swim Coach include but are not limited to: Coaching, practice/season planning, recruiting, athlete development, team travel (lodging, meal, transportation, etc.), equipment/apparel ordering and organizing, meet entries and compliance with NCAA, CAA and JMU regulations.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Assistant coaching positions are temporary, academic-year positions under the supervision of head coaches of the Academy’s athletic teams. Assistant coaches are exposed to all facets of the profession, including, but not limited to recruiting, film editing and review, game planning, conducting drills and one-on-one workouts, and operations. Appointments are for one academic year and include an hourly wage of $10/hour plus housing for the duration of the appointment.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Brooklyn Stingrays Swim Club (Brooklyn, NY) has openings for age group coaches starting in September 2018. These coaches will be working in our growing age group division and will be leading groups of both novice and experienced swimmers. We are looking for enthusiastic teachers that can work within our team coaching philosophy of “any stroke, any distance, anytime”. We are technique focused and lead swimmers to compete in all strokes. Salary will be dependent on experience, teaching ability, and ability to think creatively to make the swimming experience fun and engaging.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Our program trains out of the beautiful 25 yard facility located Cullman, Alabama. We are a building program of roughly 65+ swimmers. Interested candidates should have a passion for the sport, experience with competitive swimming and coaching, excellent communication skills, a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn and grow as a coach and professional. Applicants must have or a willingness to achieve USA Swimming certifications. We are looking for an energetic, enthusiastic reliable individual who can not only lead the swimmers but also work well with others. Great organizational skills and time management are essential.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING

Provides leadership, organization and supervision for all aspects of the women’s swimming and diving program. Assists with schedule development for the women’s swimming and diving program. Supervises student-athletes during practices and games, observing and evaluating performance and demonstrating proper techniques. Monitors the academic performance of student-athletes in conjunction with the academic services staff.

AGE GROUP COACH

The Denver Athletic Club Hammerheads is a year-round USA swim program with about 70 active members’ ages 5-15 years old. We offer 5 weekday practices and attend a minimum of one swim meet a month. We are seeking an energetic and knowledgeable swim team coach that can support our swim team and Head Coach.

NEW SATELLITE LOCATION HEAD COACH

Established in 2003, Kingfish has produced numerous individual state champions, New England Top Ten Swimmers, Sectionals, Futures, & Junior National Qualifiers. Responsibilities would include season planning (within team philosophy), overseeing assistant coaches, coaching senior group, selecting meets to enter, entering meets, etc. Essentially, you would be head coach of your location, under the direction of the head coach of Kingfish, Jay Craft.

WILDCAT AQUATICS (IL) IS LOOKING FOR AN ASSISTANT COACH

NASA Wildcat Aquatics (WILD), a team made of 250 swimmers, that focuses on building great swimmers both in and out of the pool, is seeking a dedicated Assistant Coach.

DAD’S CLUB HOUSTON – FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Candidates should have at least 5 years of experience, be well-organized, energetic with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic and excellent oral and written communication skills. Candidate must also be a team player who is able to work with other coaches in a leadership and assistant capacity.

PART-TIME DIVING COACH (WASHINGTON & JEFFERSON COLLEGE)

Washington & Jefferson College is the best of both worlds: a small-town college setting in historic Washington, Pa., with easy access to the bustling business and cultural districts of nearby Pittsburgh, Pa. just 30 miles to the north. Founded in 1781, W&J College is a private, residential liberal arts college that is focused on student success. Our dedicated, experienced professors are passionate about teaching and work closely with our students to ensure that they receive a quality, comprehensive education.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Pomona-Pitzer Swimming and Diving program is currently seeking a Part-Time Assistant Swimming Coach. This position will serve both the Men’s and Women’s teams and will report to both the Head Coach and Associate Head Coach. The position is part-time over the course of the 2018-19 academic year (approximately 40 weeks).

PARK CITY SWIMMING ASST. COACH

Park City Swimming is looking for a unique individual that is outgoing and highly motivated. Candidates should possess excellent communication skills, organizational skills, computer skills, be detail oriented, and have the willingness to go the extra mile to become an integral member of one of Utah’s premier swim clubs. PCS is operated by the Park City School District in beautiful Park City, UT. PCSD is one of the finest school districts in western US. With athletes from age 7-18, PCS has grown to over 150 USA Swimming registered swimmers, ranging from novice competitive swimmers to state record holders to Futures qualifiers.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

The SANTA MARIA SWIM CLUB is presently looking for an Age Group coach. SMSC operates out of a city owned 50-m aquatic facility in Santa Maria, CA. The area is known for strawberries, wine and the local Air Force base and is close to the beach. We currently have 150 swimmers in the year-round portion of the team and were instrumental in producing 2016 Olympian Josh Prenot.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Willamette University has an immediate opening for an Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. The Assistant Coach will assist the Head Coach with all areas associated with the swimming program including: practice preparation and implementation; meet management; student-athlete recruitment and retention; coordination of team travel; dryland preparation and implementation; and community engagement.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The assistant coach will assist the head coach with all aspects of the program. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, coaching at practices from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and assisting with practices on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Also, if available, to travel to meets which are held on Fridays/Saturdays and often includes driving a University van, being able to assist and learn if not previously trained in recruiting qualified student-athletes, developing student athletes athletically as well as assisting with their personal growth as young men and women, and other administrative duties as assigned by the head coach.

