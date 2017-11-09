The new Aquamoji app from SwimOutlet.com might just be the coolest swimmer-thing to hit the iPhone this year!

We’ve always struggled with using the same generic swimmer emoji offered by Apple over and over and over again. Now there are 50 new swimming-themed messaging stickers – with new Aquamojis coming out weekly — that let us communicate in a language only swimmers understand.

Download them today https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap p/aquamoji-swim-emojis-sticker s/id1259093428?ls=1&mt=8 and enter SwimOutlet.com’s Aquamoji contest on instagram for a chance at $200 Gift Card. They tell us they are even planning a future contest that will let you submit your own Aquamoji idea.

10 Reasons We Love the New Aquamojis by SwimOutlet.com

ONE

Finally someone is speaking our swimmer-language on iPhone!

TWO

They’re hilarious — like laugh out loud funny — when you see them for the first time.

THREE

The Aquamojis are created by swimmers for swimmers and we all know that no one understands swimmers like swimmers!

FOUR

Messaging with teammates just got a lot more interesting (and fun)

FIVE

There is simply no better way to describe our hunger after practice then with an Aquamoji

SIX

Great way to recognize your friends good swims with the ribbon and medal emoji

SEVEN

Some of our favorite (and least favorite) things about swimming are now in stickers!

EIGHT

At last — a way to describe our coach and practice without using bad words

NINE

They even recognize Mom & Dad with the swim taxi emoji

TEN

The mermaid Aquamoji — because mermaids have more FIN!

Get the new Aquamoji app today: https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap p/aquamoji-swim-emojis-sticker s/id1259093428?ls=1&mt=8

