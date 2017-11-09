The new Aquamoji app from SwimOutlet.com might just be the coolest swimmer-thing to hit the iPhone this year!
We’ve always struggled with using the same generic swimmer emoji offered by Apple over and over and over again. Now there are 50 new swimming-themed messaging stickers – with new Aquamojis coming out weekly — that let us communicate in a language only swimmers understand.
Download them today https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap
10 Reasons We Love the New Aquamojis by SwimOutlet.com
ONE
Finally someone is speaking our swimmer-language on iPhone!
TWO
They’re hilarious — like laugh out loud funny — when you see them for the first time.
THREE
The Aquamojis are created by swimmers for swimmers and we all know that no one understands swimmers like swimmers!
FOUR
Messaging with teammates just got a lot more interesting (and fun)
FIVE
There is simply no better way to describe our hunger after practice then with an Aquamoji
SIX
Great way to recognize your friends good swims with the ribbon and medal emoji
SEVEN
Some of our favorite (and least favorite) things about swimming are now in stickers!
EIGHT
At last — a way to describe our coach and practice without using bad words
NINE
They even recognize Mom & Dad with the swim taxi emoji
TEN
The mermaid Aquamoji — because mermaids have more FIN!
Get the new Aquamoji app today: https://itunes.apple.com/us/ap
Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!