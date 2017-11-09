Battle of the Boston-Based Canines Won By Northeastern Huskies

MEET STATS (Women Only)

Complete results

Barletta Natatorium, Boston, MA

Thursday, November 8, 2017

Score: Northeastern: 175, Boston University: 120

RECAP

The women Huskies now move to 2-1 on the season, bouncing back from a loss to James Madison to takedown the Boston University Terriers by a score of 175 to 120. Northeastern dominated several events, going 1-2 in the 200 medley relay and 100 backstroke and sweeping the podium in the 100 breastroke, 1-meter springboard, and 3-meter springboard. The Huskies built up enough of a lead over the meet to swim the final two events as exhibition (200 IM and 200 free relay).

The Huskies recorded several impressive in-season swims, including Sara Touchette-McGowan‘s 100 fly (55.96), Klara Juliusson’s 100 breaststroke (1:03.99), and Megan Clark’s 50 free (23.77). Northeastern’s Jacquelyn Gover and Alyssa Seales were the top two finishers in both diving events. Gover won the 3-meter (272.86) and Seales won the 1-meter (273.15).

Although the Huskies’ depth was too much for them to overcome, the Terriers’ Grace Anderson had a strong meet, recording two individual victories. Senior Anderson first won the 1,000 free by a large margin (10:23.63), and then took the 500 free after nearly dipping below 5 minutes (5:00.64). Anderson logged a lot of points (and yards) for the Terriers, as she also picked up a 3rd place finish in the 200 free (1:54.69).

PRESS RELEASES

Courtesy of Northeastern Athletics:

BOSTON – Earning the top time in all but four of the 16 events held during Wednesday’s dual meet at Barletta Natatorium, the Northeastern women’s swimming and diving team swam to a routine, 175-120 victory against Boston University, peaking its point total with two events to spare.

Megan Clark and Klara Juliusson combined to achieve four of the Huskies’ 12 first-place finishes. Clark swept the 50 and 100 freestyle events with respective times of 23.77 and 52:04, while Juliusson was first to the wall during the 100 and 200 breaststroke, logging respective times of 1:03.99 and 2:23.14.

Northeastern (2-1) began the meet by opening with a one-two finish in the 200 medley relay. The Huskies’ A-squad (Sidney Smith, Juliusson, Sara Touchette-McGowan , and Megan Clark) delivered the first-place time of 1:44.93, gaining the most time on Touchette-McGowan’s 29.03-second butterfly split, which came in two seconds under the rest of the field. Northeastern’s B-squad ( Christine Leong , Matilda Weiler, Cloe Bedard-Khalid, and Lena Spear) edged out the Terriers’ A-squad for second place (1:48.95), solidifying its position courtesy of Spear’s 23.78-second anchor leg.

Following Emma Metzger’s second-place effort in the 1,000 freestyle (10:37.37), Northeastern proceeded to outscore Boston University (1-4) during each of the next seven events. Carly Schnabel won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.51, before Sidney Smith and Christine Leong celebrated the Huskies’ second one-two finish of the evening during the 100 backstroke. Smith tapped the wall at an even, 57.00 seconds, while Leong (58.10) held off the Terriers’ Marie Alameida (58.87) for second place.

Leading BU, 48-26, after four events, Northeastern tacked on another 16 points to its lead during the 100 backstroke as Juliusson (1:03.99), Tori Austin (1:08.43), and Alicia Iizuka (1:08.67) swept the podium placements for the Huskies. Paris James sported another first-place finish for NU in the 200 butterfly (2:06.52), while Megan Clark upped Northeastern’s win streak to three in a row upon posting the only sub-24 second time in the 50 freestyle (23.77).

Jacquelyn Gover and Alyssa Seales traded top-two finishes during the meet’s diving events. Gover scored 272.86 to win the 3-meter dive, while Seales later earned a 273.15 to win the 1-meter dive. Sabrina Chan placed third during both diving events, helping the Huskies outscore the Terriers, 32-6, on the boards.

Boston University outperformed Northeastern during the distance events, outgaining the Huskies, 21-17, across the 500 and 1,000 freestyle events. Grace Anderson won both events for the Terriers with respective times of 5:00.54 and 10:23.63.

Touchette-McGowan swam to a first-place time of 55.96 during the 100 butterfly – the final point-scoring event Northeastern competed in before electing to swim exhibitions during the final two events of the night. Weiler notched the fastest time in the 200 IM (2:09.67), while the Huskies’ A-relay also posted the best time during the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.42).

UP NEXT

Northeastern will head to Piscataway, New Jersey, on Friday, Nov. 17, to begin its three-day stay at the Frank Elm Invitational, as hosted by Rutgers.

Courtesy of Boston University Athletics:

BOSTON – Traveling across town to Northeastern for a midweek dual meet, the Boston University women’s swimming and diving team fell, 175-120, to the Huskies Wednesday night at Barletta Natatorium.

Grace Anderson led the Terriers with a pair of victories in the 1,000 and 500 free, marking the fourth straight meet she has won at least two events. Marie Alameida and Erin Nabney also tallied wins, as Alameida claimed the top spot in the 200 back, while Nabney won the 200 yard IM.

BU will return to the pool for the three-day Terrier Invitational Nov. 17-19 at Competition Pool.

TOP THREE FINISHES

200 yard medley relay

Nikko Bjontegard , Erin Nabney , Julimar Avila, Sydney Lee (1:50.06) – 3rd

1,000 free

Grace Anderson (10:23.63) – 1st

200 free

Sydney Lee (1:53.58) – 2nd

Grace Anderson (1:54.69) – 3rd

100 back

Marie Alameida (58.87) – 3rd

200 fly

Nikko Bjontegard (2:07.07) – 2nd

50 free

Julimar Avila (24.34) – 2nd

100 free

Sydney Lee (52.57) – 2nd

200 back

Marie Alameida (2:05.94) – 1st

Nikki Bookwalter (2:08.43) – 3rd

200 breast

Erin Nabney (2:26.71) – 2nd

500 free

Grace Anderson (5:00.54) – 1st

100 fly

Julimar Avila (57.67) – 2nd

Kara Lydzinski (59.35) – 3rd