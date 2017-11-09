Brophy College Prep Boys Win 30th Consecutive AZ State Title

Arizona State Swimming and Diving Championships – Division 1 Boys

Friday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 4th

Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa, AZ

Short course yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Brophy College Prep High School – 379.5 Mountain View High School – 244.5 Perry High School – 192.5 Perry Prep School – 181 Desert Mountain High School – 149

Event Winners:

200 medley relay: Brophy College Prep (Milovanovic, Schramm, Niezgodzki, Nelson) 1:34.00

200 free: Terry Yang (Chandler HS), 1:40.01

200 IM: Michael Klauss (Chandler HS), 1:51.86

50 free: Tai Combs (Perry HS), 20.70

100 fly: Barberii Drake (Rincon University HS), 49.30

100 free: Kaden Miller (Perry HS), 46.04

500 free: Tanner Falls (Desert Mountain HS), 4:31.40

200 free relay: Brophy College Prep (Frakes, Krueger, Theisen, Highes), 1:25.87

100 back: Brian Rawlinson (Mountain View HS), 52.04

100 breast: Patrick Schramm (Brophy College Prep), 57.54

400 free relay: Brophy College Prep (Frakes, Nelson, Hughes, Niezgodzki), 3:06.49

1 meter diving: Miles Hull (Red Mountain HS), 491.05

The Brophy College Prep High School Boys swept the relays at the Arizona High School Division 1 State Championships to claim their 30th consecutive state title. The win also marks the school’s 40th title in history.

One more shout-out to our swim Broncos & Coach Pat O'Neill for their 30th consecutive state championship bringing the program's total to 40! pic.twitter.com/cgZV8TKYCH — Brophy College Prep (@BrophyNews) November 6, 2017

Brophy only claimed one individual event win, but won all 3 relays and relied on their depth to win by nearly 150 points. This was also the 4th year in a row that Mountain View High School has finished in 2nd place. Brophy had 4 swimmers in the A final of the 50 free, and ended up finishing 3rd, 4th, 7th, and 8th in the event. In total they had 16 top-8 finishes at the meet.

Brophy Freshman Dane Nelson had a standout meet, finishing 3rd in the 50 free and helping the 200 medley and 400 free relays to victory. Nelson went 21.37 in the 50 (21.31 in prelims) and split 20.80 anchoring the medley relay, and 46.54 going 2nd on the 400 free relay. Nelson also swims for Scottsdale Aquatic Club.

Perry High School had the freestyle sprint events locked down, taking both the 50 and 100. Perry HS went 1-2 in the 50 free, with Tai Combs touching out his teammate, Kaden Miller, 20.70 to 20.95. Miller then went on to win the 100 free, posting a 46.04, where Combs came in 3rd (46.48).