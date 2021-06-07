Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Zhier Fan Explains Winning 100 Breast Race Strategy

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

  • World Record: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 56.88 (2019)
  • American Record: Kevin Cordes – 58.64 (2017)
  • US Open Record: Michael Andrew (USA) – 58.67 (2021)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) – 59.01 (2017)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.13
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Kevin Cordes – 59.18
  • Wave I Cut: 1:03.29
  • Wave II Cut: 1:01.97

Podium:

  1. Zhier Fan (MTRO) – 1:01.74
  2. Reid Mikuta (AU) – 1:01.88
  3. Luke Barr (ISWM) – 1:02.41

Zhier Fan and Reid Mikuta were the only swimmers to touch under 1:02, were also the only swimmers under the Wave II standard. Eli Fouts took the race out the fastest, splitting 28.56 on the first 50. Fan and Mikuta had the closing speed to get the job done however, both coming home in mid-32s. Luke Barr was right in the thick of it at the 50 mark, but didn’t hold it together quite as well on the final 50.

Fan’s swim marks a personal best, while Mikuta’s was his 2nd-fastest ever, with his fastest being from this morning.

