2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

The penultimate finals session of the Wave I meet is about to be underway, featuring the 400 free, 100 fly, and 200 back. The timeline of tonight should be roughly the same as last night – an hour.

Things will be kicking off with the women’s 400 free, where ASC’s Malia Rausch will be attempting to add a 2nd event to her Wave II schedule. Rausch won the women’s 200 free last night in a photo finish. She enters tonight’s final as the 4th seed, but has been significantly faster before than she was this morning.

The prelims of the men’s 400 free were relatively tame, with Ivan Kurakin posting the top time this morning. None of the men were under the Wave I standard this morning, but assuming this race shakes out like the 200 free yesterday, we should see a lot of improvement tonight.

Tennessee’s Trude Rothrock had an excellent swim in this morning’s women’s 100 fly, dipping under 1:00 for the first time. She led the morning heats at 59.64, with Nikki Venema also swimming under 1:00. Carl Bloebaum, who had an incredible men’s 200 fly on the first day of the meet, will attempt to win the men’s 100 fly tonight to add a second event to his Wave II schedule. The men’s 100 fly field is tight tonight, with all 8 men within about 0.9 seconds this morning.

Bayley Stewart, a Notre Dame swimmer, posted the top time in the women’s 200 back this morning by a significant margin. Colby Mefford, who earned a spot in Wave II in the 200 fly already, will be taking his shot in the 200 back again tonight.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

American Record: 3:56.46 — Katie Ledecky, 2016

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (USA) 2018

World Junior Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky (USA) 2014

2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.98

Wave I Cut: 4:16.89

Wave II Cut: 4:13.28

Podium

Ohio State’s Sally Tafuto swam her race perfectly, roaring into the leading on the final 100 of the race, and shattering her personal best. Tafuto entered the meet with a lifetime best of 4:16.05, marking an improvement of over 2 seconds today. She nearly even split the race, swimming a 2:06.62 on the first 200, and 2:07.36 on the back half. She completed the race with a 1:03.08 on the final 100.

Malia Rausch was in a battle with 15-year-old Addie Sauickie throughout the race, and was able to pull even with, and overtake, Sauickie on the final 100, just as Tafuto did. Rausch was the 200 free champion last night, and has now earned a second event for the Wave II meet.

Ellie Marquardt, who is a Princeton swimmer competing for TAC, posted the 2nd fastest time of finals tonight, winning the B final in 4:14.56. Unfortunately, because she was in the B final, she was unable to advance to Wave II in the race.

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman (GER), 2009

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen, 2008

U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (USA), 2008

World Junior Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (AUS)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mack Horton (AUS) – 3:41.55

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 3:43.79

Wave I Cut: 3:57.29

Wave II Cut: 3:54.21

Podium

For the first time at the Wave I meet, the B final winner posted the fastest time in the field. Eli Shoyat blew away his previous best, and roared out to a lead over the rest of the B final. He touched in 3:55.75, touching as the only swimmer in the event at this meet to break 3:56.

The two swimmers who will be advancing are Triton Aquatic Club 21-year-old Ivan Kurakin, who also earned the top seed in prelims this morning, and Sandpipers’ Brice Barrieault, who was swimming down in lane 8. Kurakin was in the lead essentially from start to finish, and although it looked like he would get caught on the 2nd-to-last 50, he managed to kick it into gear on the final length, and touch first.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

American Record: 55.98 – Dana Vollmer, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

World Junior Record: 56.20 – Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

2016 Olympic Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 55.48

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kelsi Worrell – 56.48

Wave I Cut: 1:00.69

Wave II Cut: 59.59

Podium

Nikki Venema was electric on the back half of this race, pulling ahead through the final 50 to leave no doubt she would punch a ticket to Wave II. The swim was a huge lifetime best for Venema, undercutting her previous best of 59.86. If she can replicate the time in prelims of Wave II, she may just be able to sneak into the top 16.

Virginia’s Lexi Cuomo got her hands on the wall 2nd by just 0.03 seconds, also earning her way to Wave II. After swimming a personal best in prelims, Cuomo took another 0.04 seconds off the time, and will have another shot at it in a week.

Top seed for finals, Tennessee’s Trude Rothrock, was well off her prelims time, finishing 4th.

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2019

American Record: 49.50 – Caeleb Dressel, 2019

U.S. Open Record: 50.22 – Michael Phelps (USA), 2009

World Junior Record: 50.62 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2017

2016 Olympic Champion: Joseph Schooling (SGP) – 50.39

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 51.00

Wave I Cut: 54.19

Wave II Cut: 53.37

Podium

In a very tight final, Micah Slaton and Aaron Sequiera’s well-timed finishes led them to the top times in the heat. Both Slaton and Sequeira swam lifetime bests in prelims and finals today, and both came in under the Wave II cut. Carl Bloebaum, who won the 200 fly decisively earlier in the meet, was left just outside advancing to Wave II in another event. However, Bloebaum still swam a lifetime best tonight, and came in under the Wave II standard, for what it’s worth.

16-year-old Mitchell Ledford from Treasure Coast won the B final in a new personal best of 53.58. The swim ties Ledford for 10th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA), 2019

American Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith, 2019

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.68 – Missy Franklin (USA), 2013

World Junior Record: 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) , 2019

2016 Olympic Champion: Maya DiRado (USA) – 2:05.99

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Maya DiRado – 2:06.90

Wave I Cut: 2:14.69

Wave II Cut: 2:12.94

Podium

Top seed heading into finals, Bayley Stewart, nearly negative split the race tonight, flipping in last place at the 50 and 100m marks. Stewart was out in 1:06.65 on the first 100, and came home in 1:06.70, touching just off her lifetime best for 2nd. Sophie Brison, on the other hand, led the race from the 2nd 50 on through the rest of the race. The swim for Brison marks a best time by 0.6 seconds. Both women will be advancing to Wave II in their first event thanks to that swim.

B final winner Tori Buerger posted a 2:14.12 to win the heat, which would have been 3rd in the A final.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

World Junior Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2017

2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy – 1:53.62

2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 1:53.95,

Wave I Cut: 2:02.99

Wave II Cut: 2:00.81

Podium

Despite a massive lead at the 100 mark, Indiana University’s Jacob Steele, the 100 back champion, was unable to hold onto his lead, slipping to 4th on the final 50. Colby Mefford, on the other hand, was in dead last at the 100 mark, and turned on the jets coming home, roaring to a new lifetime best. The swim was a best for Mefford by well over a second, and if he can be under 2:00 again at Wave II, he may be able to advance to the semifinals. Mefford also will be competing in the 200 fly at Wave II, thanks to his 2nd place finish in that race on day 1.

Blake Hanna also had excellent closing speed, posting the 2nd fastest split in the field on the last 50. For what it’s worth, Hanna also had impressive reaction time on the start, getting off first in just 0.53 seconds.