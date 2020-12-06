Zamorano & Belmonte Head Up Open Castalia Day 2 Prelims

2020 OPEN CASTALIA CASTELLÓN TROPHY

We saw three Spanish swimmers snag Olympic roster spots for the postponed Games set for July 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, including Mireia Belmonte, Hugo Gonzalez and Jessica Vall. Belmonte’s 1500m freestyle qualification was of special importance, as it renders 30-year-old qualified for her 4th Olympic Games.

Already here in prelims on day 2 things look promising for Africa Zamorano, as the 22-year-old dipped beneath the FINA ‘A’ standard in the women’s 200m back.

Zamorano hit a time of 2:10.16 to take the top seed, sneaking under the aforementioned OLY cut of 2:10.39. She’ll need to repeat the feat tonight to make it official, but the woman owns a lifetime best of 2:09.60 so it’s looking good.

The women’s 400m IM is also looking for at least one qualifier, with Mireia Belmonte leading the way in 4:45.55. Next to her will be World Junior Champion Alba Vazquez Ruiz, holding a morning time of 4:45.90. The minimum for Tokyo qualification rests at 4:38.53.