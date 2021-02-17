Yoga for Swimmers

A yoga practice designed for swimmers is an extremely effective way to increase hip mobility, which is one key to developing a strong and efficient kick, in all strokes as well as developing effective starts and turns.

After a hard kick set your quads, hamstrings, hip flexors and glutes can feel like they are on fire. The demands put on those muscles often results in the hips becoming extremely tight.

Developing hip mobility not only gives you the opportunity to improve the technical components, but it is also important for injury prevention. Restricted range of motion in the hips can often be the underlying cause of hip, knee and back injuries.

The following four swimming-specific yoga poses will help develop your hip mobility.

Yoga Poses for Swimmers – Extended Upright Dragon

Cues:

Start in a low runner’s lunge with the back knee down

The front knee stays directly over the ankle pointed straight forward

The back knee moves back enough that you feel a stretch in the hip flexors

Keeping your low back stable slowly bring your upper body into an upright position placing your hands on your front thigh

On an inhale reach towards the sky with the left hand

On an exhale continue to reach up and reach over the right side

Keep the spine long with the shoulders relaxed back and down

Yoga Poses for Swimmers – Low Lunge Quad Stretch

Cues:

Start in a low lunge with your right foot forward

Place your right hand on your right thigh

On an inhale bring your left heel towards your seat and hold onto your left foot with your left hand

Bring your upper body upright with the spine long and the shoulders square

Yoga Poses for Swimmers – Figure Four Twist

Cues:

Start on your back with the soles of your feet flat on the ground hip distance apart

Bring your arms out wide like airplanes wings with the arms on the ground palms down

On an inhale place your left ankle on your right thigh

On an exhale drop your right knee and left foot to the right side turning your head to the left

Keep your left knee pointed towards the sky

Yoga Poses for Swimmers – Elevated Butterfly

Cues:

Start on your back

On an inhale bring your knees into your chest

Place the soles of your feet together allowing your knees to come out wide

Hold onto to your shins, ankles or outside of your feet

On an exhale press the knees away from you stretching through the inner thighs

Yoga Poses for Swimmers – Lying Windshield Wipers

Cues:

Start flat on your back with your arms out wide like airplane wings

Place your feet mat distance apart

Exhale and drop your knees to the left

Inhale and bring your knees back to centre

Exhale and drop your knees to the right

When you move the knees focus on the pelvis staying as still as possible Feeling both sides of your seat grounded



Yoga Poses for Swimmers – Yoga Squat

Cues:

Start in extended mountain pose

Bring your feet to approximately mat distance apart

Turn your feet out towards a 45°

On an exhale bring the palms together drawing the hands down through the centre of the body

At the same time bend your knees and lower the seat towards the ground

Working with your range come into the appropriate depth of a squat

Keep your spine long and your thumbs towards the sternum

Place your elbows to the inside of your knees or thighs pressing the knees out wide

These poses should be done as part of a yoga session or after another workout so that the body is properly warmed up.

