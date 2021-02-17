Daily Swim Coach Workout #350

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @ 1:30 [3rd lap fish kicks progression: 1-3 FWD focus, 4-6 BWD focus, 7-8 full body undulation, 9-10 tempo]

2 minute explanation of next set

12 x 50 @ 1:00 drill, kick, pull order

2 minute explanation of next set

3x

3 x 150 @ 2:50 #1 stroke; odds 50 drill/100 DPS; even 100 drill/50 DPS

2 x 50 @ 1:15 Drill (IM order by round no free)

4 x 50 @ :55 Sprint (IM order by round no free)

1 x 100 @ 2:00 Rec

4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC