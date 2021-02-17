Daily Swim Coach Workout #350

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @ 1:30 [3rd lap fish kicks progression: 1-3 FWD focus, 4-6 BWD focus, 7-8 full body undulation, 9-10 tempo]
2 minute explanation of next set
12 x 50 @ 1:00 drill, kick, pull order
2 minute explanation of next set
3x
3 x 150 @ 2:50 #1 stroke; odds 50 drill/100 DPS; even 100 drill/50 DPS
2 x 50 @ 1:15 Drill (IM order by round no free)
4 x 50 @ :55 Sprint (IM order by round no free)
1 x 100 @ 2:00 Rec
4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
