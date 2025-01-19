Wunsch, Castelluzzo Snag Wins On Final Day Of 2025 South Aussie States

2025 SOUTH AUSTRALIA STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Note: Results were not available for the entire finals program at the time of publishing.

The 2025 South Australia State Open Championships concluded today from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre. Although Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers was a no-show for his final event of the men’s 50m fly, several notable performances highlighted the night to end the competition in style.

18-year-old Olivia Wunsch was the women’s 100m freestyle victor, putting up a time of 54.80 as the sole sub-55-second swimmer of the pack.

The Carlile ace was actually slightly quicker in the morning, punching 54.72 to claim the top seed.

Her evening effort held off Tea Tree Gully’s Brittany Castelluzzo who was next to the wall in 55.26 while Molly Walker finished well back in 57.00 to earn the bronze.

As for Wunsch, the teen’s lifetime best remains at the 53.17 she produced at least year’s Olympic Trial. Castelluzzo’s PB checks in at the 54.89 notched at the New South Wales Championships last March.

22-year-old Gabriel Gorgas wrapped up his successful meet with another gold, this time in the men’s 200m free.

After doubling up with 100m free and 200m IM victories last night, the Manly Swimming Club athlete topped this 2free podium in 1:50.03. That rendered him the clear winner, beating the field by over 3 seconds.

Visiting Japanese Olympian Mio Narita swept the women’s IM events, following up her win in the 400m IM with the 200m IM gold this evening.

The 18-year-old put up a time of 2:10.86, a performance within striking distance of her career-quickest mark of 2:10.11. That faster result was logged at last year’s Kosuke Kitajima Open.

Isabella Boyd of Nunawading earned runner-up status with an outing of 2:13.47, just over a second outside her PB of 2:12.44 from the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Additional Winners