World Record Holder Sarah Sjostrom Tries Out Open Water

It’s not every day we see pool swimmers taking the plunge into open water swimming and this is especially true when it comes to sprinters.

But 26-year-old Olympic champion and world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden did just that earlier this week, making waves in Skanörs Hamn marina.

“Open water sprint session on the program this morning,” described Sjostrom on Instagram, with a short video showing the free and fly specialist throwing it down with land barely in sight.

Sjostrom’s speed didn’t seem deterred by the mild waves and lack of black lines and lane ropes.

Although the nation of Sweden has been one of the least restrictive when it comes to coronavirus lockdown protocols, other nations have seen pools closed for going on almost 4 months. We reported yesterday how England’s leisure centers are still unable to open with the latest round of restriction rollbacks slated for July 4th.

In response, Swim England has officially launched an #OpenOurPools campaign. The organization is calling on its members, clubs, coaches, teachers, swim schools, swimmers and facility operators to plead with the nation’s government to allow pools to reopen on July 4th.

The aforementioned stakeholders are encouraged to sign a petition, write their members of Parliament and make a pledge on social media.