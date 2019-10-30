World Championship Finalist Anna Elendt Verbally Commits to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Texas women have picked up their 2nd big-time verbal commitment of the week, with the latest coming from German National Team swimmer Anna Elendt. Elendt, who turned 18 in September, is primarily a breaststroker, and currently trains with DSW 1912 Darmstadt, located between Frankfurt and Heidelberg. Elendt will graduate from high school in the spring of 2020, and is expected to join Texas the following fall.

In 2019, Elendt was Germany’s top-ranked female breaststroker in both the 50 and 100 in long course. She represented Germany in both events at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, where she was 24th in the 100 breaststroke and made the final via a 7th-place finish in the 50. She also swam on Germany’s 9th-place 400 medley relay, which secured its qualification for the Olympic Games.

Elendt won’t go unchallenged for the German breaststroke spot in Tokyo: veteran Jessica Steiger was only a few tenths slower last year, and with neither having hit the Olympic “A” qualifying time, Germany would only be able to send 1 swimmer to the Games in the 100 breaststroke individually.

Best Times in LCM/SCM (SCY converted from SCM):

LCM SCM SCY (Conversion) 50 breast 30.93 30.64 26.96 100 breast 1:08.06 1:06.98 59.51 200 breast 2:29.72 2:25.87 2:11.72

Earlier this week, Texas received a verbal commitment from Olivia McMurray, who is the 15th-ranked American recruit in the high school class of 2021. Texas has one other breaststroker in their class of 2020, Ellie McLeod, who has a short course yards best of 1:01.59.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.