Cate Campbell & Vlad Morozov Lead The Way Into FINA World Cup Kazan

FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN

Friday, November 1st – Sunday, November 3rd

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

LCM

Entries

Results

We’re entering the first stop of the final cluster of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series, with swimmers headed to Kazan, Russia November 1st-3rd. The final stop wraps up in Doha, Qatar next weekend, as just 2 cities comprised clusters #2 and #3 on the 2019 circuit.

We learned just this week that next year’s edition of the World Cup Series will contain just 6 stops in total, with the 2020 Olympic Games host city of Tokyo dropping out of the 2020 season.

Australia’s Cate Campbell won the cluster #2 bonus, while the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga topped the men’s field across Budapest and Berlin.

In fact, C1 holds a 3-point advantage in the overall FINA World Cup Series standings over Hungarian mainstay Katinka Hosszu. The pair are well ahead of 3rd place swimmer at the moment, Michelle Coleman of Sweden, who has reaped 135 points thus far.

At this stop in Kazan, C1 is entered in just the women’s 50m/100m free and 50m fly events, while Hosszu is entered in 13 events total, although only the best three results (per meet points) will count towards the ranking/scoring.

As for the men’s series standings thus far, it appears to be Russian Vlad Morozov‘s money to lose, as the 27-year-old is head and shoulders ahead of the next-closest swimmer of Danas Rapsys of Lithuania. American Michael Andrew is still maintaining his spot as the 3rd place swimmer at the moment and the 20-year-old represents the sole swimmer from his nation to be competing this weekend here in Kazan.

Notable competitors per nation entered in Kazan:

Australia – Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Kaylee McKeown, Jake Packard, Emily Seebohm

Austria – Lena Grabowski, Caroline Pilhatsch

Brazil – Jhennifer Conceicao, Felipe Lima, Etiene Medeiros

Denmark – Jeanette Ottesen

France – Naele Portecop, Mewen Tomac

Germany – Philip Heintz

Hungary – David Foldhazi, Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Sebastian Sabo

Italy – Ilaria Cusinato, Luca Dotto

Japan – Yasuhiro Koseki, Kosuke Matsui

Korea – An Sehyeon, Jaekwon Moon

Lithuania – Danas Rapsys, Andrius Sidlauskas

Netherlands – Kira Toussaint, Jesse Puts, Arno Kamminga

Poland – Wojciech Wojdak

Romania – Daniel Martin

Russia – Daniil Labutin, Daniil Pakhomov, Vitalina Simonova, Anton Chupkov, Daria Chikunova, Vladislav Grinev, Vladimir Morozov, Aleksandra Sabitova, Grigory Tarasevich, Daria K. Ustinova, Daria S. Ustinova, Daria Vaskina, Alexander Zhigalov

Sweden- Michelle Coleman

The United States – Michael Andrew