Cate Campbell & Vlad Morozov Lead The Way Into FINA World Cup Kazan

FINA WORLD CUP SERIES – KAZAN
- Friday, November 1st – Sunday, November 3rd
- Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia
- LCM
- Entries
- Results
We’re entering the first stop of the final cluster of the 2019 FINA World Cup Series, with swimmers headed to Kazan, Russia November 1st-3rd. The final stop wraps up in Doha, Qatar next weekend, as just 2 cities comprised clusters #2 and #3 on the 2019 circuit.
We learned just this week that next year’s edition of the World Cup Series will contain just 6 stops in total, with the 2020 Olympic Games host city of Tokyo dropping out of the 2020 season.
Australia’s Cate Campbell won the cluster #2 bonus, while the Netherlands’ Arno Kamminga topped the men’s field across Budapest and Berlin.
In fact, C1 holds a 3-point advantage in the overall FINA World Cup Series standings over Hungarian mainstay Katinka Hosszu. The pair are well ahead of 3rd place swimmer at the moment, Michelle Coleman of Sweden, who has reaped 135 points thus far.
At this stop in Kazan, C1 is entered in just the women’s 50m/100m free and 50m fly events, while Hosszu is entered in 13 events total, although only the best three results (per meet points) will count towards the ranking/scoring.
As for the men’s series standings thus far, it appears to be Russian Vlad Morozov‘s money to lose, as the 27-year-old is head and shoulders ahead of the next-closest swimmer of Danas Rapsys of Lithuania. American Michael Andrew is still maintaining his spot as the 3rd place swimmer at the moment and the 20-year-old represents the sole swimmer from his nation to be competing this weekend here in Kazan.
Notable competitors per nation entered in Kazan:
Australia – Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Kaylee McKeown, Jake Packard, Emily Seebohm
Austria – Lena Grabowski, Caroline Pilhatsch
Brazil – Jhennifer Conceicao, Felipe Lima, Etiene Medeiros
Denmark – Jeanette Ottesen
France – Naele Portecop, Mewen Tomac
Germany – Philip Heintz
Hungary – David Foldhazi, Katinka Hosszu, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Sebastian Sabo
Italy – Ilaria Cusinato, Luca Dotto
Japan – Yasuhiro Koseki, Kosuke Matsui
Korea – An Sehyeon, Jaekwon Moon
Lithuania – Danas Rapsys, Andrius Sidlauskas
Netherlands – Kira Toussaint, Jesse Puts, Arno Kamminga
Poland – Wojciech Wojdak
Romania – Daniel Martin
Russia – Daniil Labutin, Daniil Pakhomov, Vitalina Simonova, Anton Chupkov, Daria Chikunova, Vladislav Grinev, Vladimir Morozov, Aleksandra Sabitova, Grigory Tarasevich, Daria K. Ustinova, Daria S. Ustinova, Daria Vaskina, Alexander Zhigalov
Sweden- Michelle Coleman
The United States – Michael Andrew
Interesting to check how much of Hosszu left after recent struggle to win MVP competition at ISL meet in Budapest. World Cup made substantial “anti-Hosszu” changes that improved its attractiveness. Only three best results give bonus points to swimmer and what is the most important: high performance race gives substantially more points than just the win. They also made an attempt (not always completely fair) to introduce competition for high performance by comparing the quality of swimming across different strokes. The second thing that deserves attention is how it goes for leading swimmers to participate in both FINA and ISL long running tournaments. Morozov deserves respect for doing that professionally and responsibly. And money he earned are well deserved. But… Read more »