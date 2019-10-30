Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Last Guy in the Pool

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

We’re still not sick of coordinated ISL entrances.

10.

*Big shout out to teachers who knew this and let me nap in class because I was up-to-date on coursework 🙌🏼 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) October 27, 2019

The real MVPs.

9.

@DCTridentISL Tristan looking at the camera like pic.twitter.com/HQ30YfmpzS — Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) October 17, 2019

Out here looking like Where’s Waldo.

8.

Condors don't listen to the haters🦅 — Justin Ress (@LilJRess) October 21, 2019

Here for the ISL rivalries.

7.

He does make me laugh this little fella …. https://t.co/KLsSxKnVUR — Andrew Guy (@andrewg24190595) October 22, 2019

We <3 James Guy‘s dad.

6.

Kyle Chalmers just won the men's skins race breathing every stroke on the last 50. Age group coaches: you're welcome. #ISL — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) October 27, 2019

Tired: ISL is corrupting the sport of swimming

Wired: ISL is CORRUPTING THE CHILDREN

5.

Episode 2 of ‘Blake’s World’ ⚡️ Someone force this man to use his Twitter (@BPieronigold) pic.twitter.com/SooSF28GLv — Los Angeles Current (@lacurrent_isl) October 27, 2019

We’re not opposed.

4.

Real.

3.

Hit us with the recipe!

2.

When you have your first good practice in like 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/t2WYB7MePF — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) October 26, 2019

A mood.

1.

Last guy in the pool warming down last night —41 international medals and continuous captain of @USASwimming Nat Team and @lacurrent_isl… I wonder how he gets so lucky?… 🤔 @Nathangadrian a true professional. pic.twitter.com/Vt5x0PZ3yB — David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 28, 2019

Just the best.

