Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Last Guy in the Pool

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
When you see the photographer across the pool 💁♀️ @amybilquist and @k_stewy striking a pose in Budapest
We’re still not sick of coordinated ISL entrances.
10.
*Big shout out to teachers who knew this and let me nap in class because I was up-to-date on coursework 🙌🏼
— Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) October 27, 2019
The real MVPs.
9.
@DCTridentISL Tristan looking at the camera like pic.twitter.com/HQ30YfmpzS
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) October 17, 2019
Out here looking like Where’s Waldo.
8.
Condors don't listen to the haters🦅
— Justin Ress (@LilJRess) October 21, 2019
Here for the ISL rivalries.
7.
He does make me laugh this little fella …. https://t.co/KLsSxKnVUR
— Andrew Guy (@andrewg24190595) October 22, 2019
We <3 James Guy‘s dad.
6.
Kyle Chalmers just won the men's skins race breathing every stroke on the last 50. Age group coaches: you're welcome. #ISL
— Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) October 27, 2019
Tired: ISL is corrupting the sport of swimming
Wired: ISL is CORRUPTING THE CHILDREN
5.
Episode 2 of ‘Blake’s World’ ⚡️
Someone force this man to use his Twitter (@BPieronigold) pic.twitter.com/SooSF28GLv
— Los Angeles Current (@lacurrent_isl) October 27, 2019
We’re not opposed.
4.
Monday’s: 𝒶 𝒸𝑜𝓁𝓁𝑒𝒸𝓉𝒾𝑜𝓃 pic.twitter.com/h5rTphnjD8
— WSU Women's Swimming (@wsucougarswim) October 21, 2019
Real.
3.
@USCswim @trojanswimclub the new USC Chili Cook Off champs. pic.twitter.com/w3aLP6eGAX
— Dave Salo (@Sprintsalo) October 26, 2019
Hit us with the recipe!
2.
When you have your first good practice in like 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/t2WYB7MePF
— Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) October 26, 2019
A mood.
1.
Last guy in the pool warming down last night —41 international medals and continuous captain of @USASwimming Nat Team and @lacurrent_isl… I wonder how he gets so lucky?… 🤔 @Nathangadrian a true professional. pic.twitter.com/Vt5x0PZ3yB
— David Marsh (@SwimCoachMarsh) October 28, 2019
Just the best.
