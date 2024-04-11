Women’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2024 NCAAs

It’s post-NCAA retrospective time, as we look back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.
We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.
Notes:
- The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
- Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
- The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
- All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!
SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|1
|Regan Smith
|Stanford
|52.5
|defer
|52.5
|pro
|pro
|2
|Alex Walsh
|Virginia
|221
|48
|60
|53
|60
|3
|Phoebe Bacon
|Wisconsin
|179
|51
|33
|46
|49
|4
|Olivia Bray
|Texas
|142
|30
|34
|42
|36
|5
|Isabelle Stadden
|Cal
|118
|30
|27
|29
|32
|6
|Lillie Nordmann
|Stanford
|42
|defer
|17
|9
|16
|7
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|USC
|89
|23
|20
|17
|29
|8
|Abby Arens
|NC State
|19
|0
|17
|2
|9
|Emma Sticklen
|Texas
|134.5
|18
|27
|46.5
|43
|10
|Anna Keating
|Virginia
|37.5
|0
|14.5
|12
|11
|11
|Emma Weyant
|Virginia/Florida
|113
|defer
|32
|33
|48
|12
|Tristen Ulett
|Louisville
|16
|0
|10
|6
|0
|13
|Abby Harter
|Virginia
|55
|18
|12
|12
|13
|14
|Gabi Albiero
|Louisville
|116
|5
|35.5
|44.5
|31
|15
|Janelle Rudolph
|Stanford
|0
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|16
|Chase Travis
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|17
|Kathryn Ackerman
|Michigan
|14
|12
|0
|2
|18
|Samantha Pearson
|Stanford
|0
|defer
|–
|no invite
|19
|Katherine Zenick
|Ohio State
|39
|0
|7
|24
|8
|20
|Maxine Parker
|Georgia/Virginia
|47
|10
|23.5
|12.5
|HM
|Paige Hetrick
|Louisville
|31
|0
|5
|18
|8
|HM
|Emma Atkinson
|Virginia Tech
|47
|21
|19
|7
|relay-only
|HM
|Isabel Gormley
|Stanford
|0
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|HM
|Megan Deuel
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Nicole Oliva
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|–
|–
|–
|HM
|Ella Ristic
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|relay-only
|relay-only
|HM
|Chloe Stepanek
|Texas A&M
|59
|26
|1
|16
|16
Unranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|Early ’21 (#12)
|Reilly Tiltmann
|Virginia
|90
|23
|37
|18
|12
|BOTR
|Sarah Foley
|Duke
|46
|22
|20
|4
|BOTR
|Lola Mull
|Northwestern
|30
|11
|19
|0
|–
|BOTR
|Megan Van Berkom
|Minnesota
|33
|6
|13
|14
|Maya Geringer
|Ohio State
|20
|3
|9
|3
|5
|Meghan Lee
|Auburn
|20
|no invite
|0
|5
|15
|Aly Breslin
|Tennessee
|19
|no invite
|0
|13
|6
|Caroline Bentz
|Virginia Tech
|15
|0
|0
|3
|12
|BOTR
|Liberty Williams
|Louisville
|13
|4
|9
|–
|BOTR
|Grace Cooper
|Texas
|9
|relay-only
|relay-only
|0
|9
|Caroline Famous
|USC
|9
|–
|no invite
|relay-only
|9
|Callahan Dunn
|Wisconsin
|3
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|3
|BOTR
|Amanda Ray
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|no invite
|Olivia Theall
|Texas A&M
|3
|no invite
|0
|0
|3
|Sophie Housey
|Michigan
|2.5
|2.5
|no invite
|–
|–
|Elle Braun
|Wisconsin
|1
|no invite
|0
|no invite
|1
|Anna Havens Rice
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|0
|no invite
|no invite
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|Mona McSharry
|Tennessee
|113
|31
|15
|33
|34
|Anna Elendt
|Texas
|107
|14
|31
|33
|29
|Avery Wiseman
|Alabama
|39
|defer
|22
|4
|13
|Emily Gantriis
|Cal
|10
|10
|relay-only
|no invite
|Nicole Maier
|Miami (OH)
|15
|no invite
|0
|9
|6
|Amalie Mortensen
|Arizona
|2.5
|2.5
|–
|no invite
|Yara Hierath
|NC State
|1
|1
|0
|no invite
|Maddy Gatrall
|Akron
|1
|no invite
|no invite
|1
|0
Diving Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|Aranza Vazquez Montano
|UNC
|145
|47
|31
|47
|40
|Tarrin Gilliland
|Indiana
|78
|31
|47
|–
|–
|Montserrat Lavenant
|LSU
|77
|9
|7
|17
|34
|Anne Fowler
|Indiana
|55
|15
|5
|17
|18
|Else Praasterink
|Louisville
|44
|7
|22
|15
|Bridget O’Neil
|Texas
|34
|6
|28
|Emma Gullstrand
|Miami
|31
|24
|7
|–
|–
|Samantha Vear
|FSU
|9
|7
|2
|Melissa Mirafuentes
|Nevada
|5
|5
|0
|Ciara McGing
|Ohio State
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Anna Bradescu
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Meghan Wenzel
|Georgia
|2
|no invite
|0
|0
|2
JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)
- Gretchen Walsh has become arguably the best female college swimmer of all-time in her three seasons at Virginia, hitting a new level as a junior with mind-boggling record swims and a flawless NCAA performance. After a perfect 60-point effort in 2024, she now has 171 points in three seasons, a mark only sister Alex Walsh and Phoebe Bacon have achieved in four years among the 2024 senior class.
- Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller, ranked 9th coming out of high school, has consistently improved, combining for 77 points over the last two seasons after scoring zero as a freshman. In 2024, she was 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in both backstrokes.
- Honorable Mention Abby McCulloh had a bounce-back season after a bit of a sophomore slump (though she still scored), winning the national title in the 1650 and adding a 6th-place showing in the 500 free. With 53 career points, she has scored more than 16 of the top 20 recruits through three seasons.
- The unranked group of swimmers is headlined by Anna Peplowski, who has steadily upped her game at Indiana, posting 45 points as a junior with a runner-up finish in the 200 free and a 3rd-place showing in the 500 free.
- Aurora Roghair had a bounce-back of her own at Stanford, placing 2nd to McCulloh in the mile and taking 4th in the 500 free for 37 points.
- Among the international swimmers, IU’s Ching Hwee Gan continues to lead the scoring after putting up 16 points this season, matching SIU’s Celia Pulido, who got on the board for the first time after she wasn’t even invited last year.
- Texas’ Hailey Hernandez towers over the diving group with 83 total points, coming off a pair of top-three finishes in the springboard events.
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|1
|Torri Huske
|Stanford
|93
|43
|50
|redshirt
|2
|Gretchen Walsh
|Virginia
|171
|54
|57
|60
|3
|Grace Sheble
|NC State
|15
|1
|14
|0
|4
|Letitia Sim
|Michigan
|16
|7
|9
|redshirt
|5
|Samantha Tadder
|Stanford
|5
|no invite
|5
|0
|6
|Paige McKenna
|Wisconsin
|58
|33
|16
|9
|7
|Mariah Denigan
|Indiana
|24
|0
|12
|12
|8
|Ellie Waldrep
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Josephine Fuller
|Tennessee
|77
|0
|33
|44
|10
|Rachel Stege
|Georgia
|37
|0
|25
|12
|11
|Annabel Crush
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|relay-only
|12
|Lindsay Flynn
|Michigan
|6
|6
|0
|0
|13
|Brooke Zettel
|Florida / Virginia Tech
|0
|transfer/did not compete
|no invite
|no invite
|14
|Ashley Strouse
|Northwestern
|0
|no invite
|0
|–
|15
|Mia Kragh
|Cal
|13
|0
|2
|11
|16
|Mackenzie McConagha
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|Ella Bathurst
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|no invite
|18
|Anna Shaw
|Stanford
|0
|0
|no invite
|relay-only
|19
|Caroline Pennington
|Virginia / USC
|6
|6
|–
|0
|20
|Amy Tang
|Stanford
|7
|no invite
|0
|7
|HM
|Micayla Cronk
|Florida
|0
|no invite
|0
|0
|HM
|Summer Smith
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|–
|–
|HM
|Caroline Sheble
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Abby McCulloh
|Georgia
|53
|15
|5
|33
|HM
|Madelyn Christman
|Notre Dame
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|0
|HM
|Lexie Mulvihill
|Auburn
|0
|0
|relay-only
|relay-only
|HM
|Mia Abruzzo
|Georgia
|0
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Malia Rausch
|Ohio State/Auburn
|0
|–
|–
|no invite
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|2024 NCAA Points
|Anna Peplowski
|Indiana
|74
|7
|22
|45
|Aurora Roghair
|Stanford
|39
|2
|0
|37
|Abby Carlson
|Wisconsin
|22
|0
|20
|2
|BOTR
|Teresa Ivan
|Ohio State
|19
|relay-only
|15
|4
|BOTR
|Olivia Peoples
|Florida
|14
|relay-only
|1
|13
|Paige MacEachern
|UCLA
|13
|0
|2
|11
|Kacey McKenna
|Indiana
|13
|0
|no invite
|13
|Eboni McCarty
|Georgia
|12.5
|0
|5.5
|7
|Skyler Smith
|UNC
|10
|no invite
|5
|5
|BOTR
|Sara Stotler
|Tennessee
|9
|0
|7
|2
|Greta Pelzek
|South Carolina
|7
|no invite
|0
|7
|BOTR
|Kate McCarville
|Tennessee
|5
|no invite
|5
|0
|Aris Runnels
|Florida
|4
|no invite
|4
|0
|Nyah Funderburke
|Ohio State
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Maddy Huggins
|Florida State
|2
|no invite
|0
|2
|Abby Daniel
|Akron
|2
|no invite
|0
|2
|Early ’22 (#10)
|Rye Ulett
|Louisville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Greer Pattison
|UNC
|1
|0
|0
|1
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Ching Hwee Gan
|Indiana
|52
|7
|29
|16
|Brooklyn Douthwright
|Tennessee
|42
|0
|33
|9
|Dune Coetzee
|Georgia
|30
|8
|11
|11
|Ellen Walshe
|Tennessee
|23
|23
|–
|–
|Julia Mrozinski
|Tennessee
|18
|9
|9
|0
|Leah Polonsky
|Cal
|16
|9
|4
|3
|Celia Pulido
|SIU
|16
|0
|no invite
|16
|Stasya Makarova
|Auburn
|11
|0
|0
|11
|Christie Chue
|FIU
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Ekaterina Nikonova
|Florida
|4
|0
|4
|–
|Edith Jernstedt
|FSU
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Fernanda Celidonio
|Louisville
|3
|no invite
|relay-only
|3
|Giulia Carvalho
|Miami FL
|3
|no invite
|no invite
|3
|Henrietta Fangli
|Houston
|3
|no invite
|no invite
|3
|Abby Daniel
|Akron
|2
|no invite
|0
|2
DIVING RECRUITS
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Hailey Hernandez
|Texas
|83
|26
|24
|33
|Sophia McAfee
|Purdue
|37
|11
|26
|Margo O’Meara
|Duke
|25
|14
|–
|11
|Elizabeth Kaye
|Virginia
|18
|0
|0
|18
|Holly Waxman
|Utah
|15
|2
|13
|Chiara Pellacani
|LSU/Miami FL
|14
|14
|redshirt
|Holly Prasanto
|Rutgers
|6
|no invite
|no invite
|6
|Caroline Brady
|Notre Dame
|6
|0
|0
|6
SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2026)
- Despite taking a redshirt season after transferring to Virginia, Claire Curzan still ranks 3rd among ranked recruits through two seasons, trailing only Kennedy Noble and Lucy Bell.
- Noble broke out in the long course pool last summer and carried it through with an impressive NCAA Championships that included top-three showings in the backstrokes and a win in the 200 IM consols.
- Bell was just two points shy of Noble this season with 40, hitting best times to finish 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 IM while touching first in the ‘B’ final of the 200 fly.
- Florida’s Zoe Dixon followed up a six-point freshman year with 23 this past season, making ‘A’ finals in both medley events.
- Louisville’s Julia Dennis is the lone unranked domestic recruit to have scored in both seasons, hitting 14 as a sophomore after a 5th-place finish in the 50 free (that came after she was the runner-up in a three-way swim-off that saw the top two finishers make the ‘A’ final).
- Stanford’s Gigi Johnson followed up a missed invite as a freshman with 15 points as a sophomore, making the championship final in the 100 fly and the consoles of the 100 free.
- Aimee Canny is the clear-cut top performer among the internationals, scoring 22 points for Virginia this past season and 41 total while also contributing on the 800 free relay.
- Viviana Del Angel and Joslyn Oakley both cracked 20 points as divers, with Del Angel winning the platform title and Oakley placing 4th on 1-meter and 9th on 3-meter.
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|1
|Claire Curzan
|Stanford/Virginia
|51
|51
|redshirt
|2
|Charlotte Hook
|Stanford
|17
|13
|4
|3
|Lydia Jacoby
|Texas
|49
|26
|23
|4
|Kayla Wilson
|Stanford
|28
|15
|13
|5
|Justina Kozan
|USC
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kennedy Noble
|NC State
|65
|23
|42
|7
|Blair Stoneburg
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Carly Novelline
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Zoe Dixon
|Florida
|29
|6
|23
|10
|Lucy Bell
|Stanford
|54
|14
|40
|11
|Kristina Paegle
|Indiana
|20
|9
|11
|12
|Hayden Miller
|Florida/Texas A&M
|0
|0
|14
|13
|Claire Tuggle
|Virginia/USC
|6
|scratch
|6
|14
|Emma Weber
|Virginia
|19
|11
|8
|15
|Kaelyn Gridley
|Duke
|35
|20
|15
|16
|Ella Welch
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Katherine Helms
|NC State
|0
|relay-only
|no invite
|18
|Devon Kitchel
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Martina Peroni
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Katie Crom
|Michigan
|10
|0
|10
|HM
|Lucy Malys
|Ohio State
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Aubree Brouwer
|NC State
|0
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Renee Gillilan
|Notre Dame
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Zoe Skirboll
|Virginia
|0
|no invite
|0
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|2024 NCAA POINTS
|Julia Dennis
|Louisville
|19
|5
|14
|Gigi Johnson
|Stanford
|15
|no invite
|15
|Brady Kendall
|Michigan
|11.5
|relay-only
|11.5
|Gena Jorgensen
|Nebraska
|11
|0
|11
|Rosie Murphy
|UCLA
|7
|no invite
|7
|Joleigh Crye
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|4
|Emma Hastings
|NC State
|4
|0
|4
|Emily Lundgren
|Washington State
|3
|0
|3
|Amy Riordan
|South Carolina
|2
|no invite
|2
|Natalie Mannion
|Stanford
|1
|1
|0
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|2024 NCAA POINTS
|Aimee Canny
|Virginia
|41
|19
|22
|Giulia Goerigk
|Texas A&M
|5
|0
|5
|Deniz Ertan
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|0
DIVING RECRUITS
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2023 NCAA POINTS
|2024 NCAA POINTS
|Viviana Del Angel
|Minnesota
|37
|17
|20
|Joslyn Oakley
|Texas A&M
|31
|5
|24
|Skyler Liu
|Indiana
|18
|18
|0
|Daryn Wright
|Purdue
|18
|0
|18
|Kiarra Milligan
|Michigan
|12
|0
|12
|Eden Cheng
|UCLA
|11
|2
|9
|Lena Hentschel
|Ohio State
|7
|7
|0
|Sarah Carruthers
|Texas
|6
|6
|0
FRESHMAN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2027)
RANKED RECRUITS
|RANK
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|1
|Bella Sims
|Florida
|56
|56
|2
|Campbell Stoll
|Texas
|14
|14
|3
|Kiley Wilhelm
|Harvard
|0
|redshirt
|4
|Cavan Gormsen
|Virginia
|14
|14
|5
|Tess Howley
|Virginia
|15
|15
|6
|Lucy Thomas
|Stanford
|0
|0
|7
|Erin Gemmell
|Texas
|7
|7
|8
|Camille Spink
|Tennessee
|7
|7
|9
|Jillian Cox
|Texas
|0
|redshirt
|10
|Hannah Bellard
|Michigan
|6
|6
|11
|Caroline Bricker
|Stanford
|22
|22
|12
|Michaela Mattes
|Florida
|0
|–
|13
|Miriam Sheehan
|NC State
|0
|0
|14
|Asia Kozan
|UC San Diego
|0
|no invite
|15
|Berit Berglund
|Texas
|9
|9
|16
|Julia Podkoscielny
|Florida
|0
|0
|17
|JoJo Ramey
|Florida
|6
|6
|18
|Hailey Tierney
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|19
|Grace Rainey
|Florida
|0
|no invite
|20
|Maddie Waggoner
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|HM
|Kathryn Hazle
|Cal
|0
|0
|HM
|Eleanor Sun
|Princeton
|0
|0
|HM
|Sophie Brison
|Tennessee
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Emma Kern
|Texas
|2
|2
|HM
|Lainy Kruger
|Florida
|0
|0
|HM
|Macky Hodges
|USC
|0
|0
UNRANKED RECRUITS
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|Catie Choate
|Florida
|11
|11
|Angie Coe
|Texas
|4
|4
|Ali Pfaff
|Duke
|1
|1
INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|Miranda Grana
|Texas A&M
|24
|24
|Emelie Fast
|Tennessee
|21
|21
|Minna Abraham
|USC
|16
|16
|Stephanie Balduccini
|Michigan
|15
|15
DIVING RECRUITS
|NAME
|TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|
2024 NCAA POINTS
|Elna Widerstrom
|Minnesota
|13
|13
|Camyla Monroy
|Florida
|12
|12
|Emilia Nilsson Garip
|Utah
|9
|9
|Lauren Hallaselka
|UCLA
|7
|7
|Shiyun Lai
|Kansas
|6
|6
I feel like Ella Bathurst’s should say “roster limit” instead of no invite this year because she was invited before being dropped to make room for a diver.
Also, Caroline Pennington needs Florida on there too LOL.