Women’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2024 NCAAs

It’s post-NCAA retrospective time, as we look back at recruit rankings through the lens of now-updated NCAA scoring data. We’ve focused in on the senior class (after four NCAA seasons) and the freshman class (after their first NCAA showings), and now it’s time to share all of our data for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post. You can find further analysis of those classes above.

Notes:

  • The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
  • Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
  • The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
  • All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
1 Regan Smith Stanford 52.5 defer 52.5 pro pro
2 Alex Walsh Virginia 221 48 60 53 60
3 Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 179 51 33 46 49
4 Olivia Bray Texas 142 30 34 42 36
5 Isabelle Stadden Cal 118 30 27 29 32
6 Lillie Nordmann Stanford 42 defer 17 9 16
7 Kaitlyn Dobler USC 89 23 20 17 29
8 Abby Arens NC State 19 0 17 2
9 Emma Sticklen Texas 134.5 18 27 46.5 43
10 Anna Keating Virginia 37.5 0 14.5 12 11
11 Emma Weyant Virginia/Florida 113 defer 32 33 48
12 Tristen Ulett Louisville 16 0 10 6 0
13 Abby Harter Virginia 55 18 12 12 13
14 Gabi Albiero Louisville 116 5 35.5 44.5 31
15 Janelle Rudolph Stanford 0 0 no invite no invite
16 Chase Travis Virginia Tech 3 0 3 0 0
17 Kathryn Ackerman Michigan 14 12 0 2
18 Samantha Pearson Stanford 0 defer no invite
19 Katherine Zenick Ohio State 39 0 7 24 8
20 Maxine Parker Georgia/Virginia 47 10 23.5 12.5
HM Paige Hetrick Louisville 31 0 5 18 8
HM Emma Atkinson Virginia Tech 47 21 19 7 relay-only
HM Isabel Gormley Stanford 0 0 no invite
HM Megan Deuel Notre Dame 0 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Nicole Oliva Cal 0 no invite
HM Ella Ristic Indiana 0 0 0 relay-only relay-only
HM Chloe Stepanek Texas A&M 59 26 1 16 16

Unranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
Early ’21 (#12) Reilly Tiltmann Virginia 90 23 37 18 12
BOTR Sarah Foley Duke 46 22 20 4
BOTR Lola Mull Northwestern 30 11 19 0
BOTR Megan Van Berkom Minnesota 33 6 13 14
Maya Geringer Ohio State 20 3 9 3 5
Meghan Lee Auburn 20 no invite 0 5 15
Aly Breslin Tennessee 19 no invite 0 13 6
Caroline Bentz Virginia Tech 15 0 0 3 12
BOTR Liberty Williams Louisville 13 4 9
BOTR Grace Cooper Texas 9 relay-only relay-only 0 9
Caroline Famous USC 9 no invite relay-only 9
Callahan Dunn Wisconsin 3 no invite no invite no invite 3
BOTR Amanda Ray Florida 3 3 0 no invite
Olivia Theall Texas A&M 3 no invite 0 0 3
Sophie Housey Michigan 2.5 2.5 no invite
Elle Braun Wisconsin 1 no invite 0 no invite 1
Anna Havens Rice Kentucky 1 1 0 no invite no invite

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
Mona McSharry Tennessee 113 31 15 33 34
Anna Elendt Texas 107 14 31 33 29
Avery Wiseman Alabama 39 defer 22 4 13
Emily Gantriis Cal 10 10 relay-only no invite
Nicole Maier Miami (OH) 15 no invite 0 9 6
Amalie Mortensen Arizona 2.5 2.5 no invite
Yara Hierath NC State 1 1 0 no invite
Maddy Gatrall Akron 1 no invite no invite 1 0

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
Aranza Vazquez Montano UNC 145 47 31 47 40
Tarrin Gilliland Indiana 78 31 47
Montserrat Lavenant LSU 77 9 7 17 34
Anne Fowler Indiana 55 15 5 17 18
Else Praasterink Louisville 44 7 22 15
Bridget O’Neil Texas 34 6 28
Emma Gullstrand Miami 31 24 7
Samantha Vear FSU 9 7 2
Melissa Mirafuentes Nevada 5 5 0
Ciara McGing Ohio State 5 0 0 0 5
Anna Bradescu Georgia Tech 2 2 0 0
Meghan Wenzel Georgia 2 no invite 0 0 2

JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

  • Gretchen Walsh has become arguably the best female college swimmer of all-time in her three seasons at Virginia, hitting a new level as a junior with mind-boggling record swims and a flawless NCAA performance. After a perfect 60-point effort in 2024, she now has 171 points in three seasons, a mark only sister Alex Walsh and Phoebe Bacon have achieved in four years among the 2024 senior class.
  • Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller, ranked 9th coming out of high school, has consistently improved, combining for 77 points over the last two seasons after scoring zero as a freshman. In 2024, she was 3rd in the 200 IM and 5th in both backstrokes.
  • Honorable Mention Abby McCulloh had a bounce-back season after a bit of a sophomore slump (though she still scored), winning the national title in the 1650 and adding a 6th-place showing in the 500 free. With 53 career points, she has scored more than 16 of the top 20 recruits through three seasons.
  • The unranked group of swimmers is headlined by Anna Peplowski, who has steadily upped her game at Indiana, posting 45 points as a junior with a runner-up finish in the 200 free and a 3rd-place showing in the 500 free.
  • Aurora Roghair had a bounce-back of her own at Stanford, placing 2nd to McCulloh in the mile and taking 4th in the 500 free for 37 points.
  • Among the international swimmers, IU’s Ching Hwee Gan continues to lead the scoring after putting up 16 points this season, matching SIU’s Celia Pulido, who got on the board for the first time after she wasn’t even invited last year.
  • Texas’ Hailey Hernandez towers over the diving group with 83 total points, coming off a pair of top-three finishes in the springboard events.

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
1 Torri Huske Stanford 93 43 50 redshirt
2 Gretchen Walsh Virginia 171 54 57 60
3 Grace Sheble NC State 15 1 14 0
4 Letitia Sim Michigan 16 7 9 redshirt
5 Samantha Tadder Stanford 5 no invite 5 0
6 Paige McKenna Wisconsin 58 33 16 9
7 Mariah Denigan Indiana 24 0 12 12
8 Ellie Waldrep Auburn 0 0 0 0
9 Josephine Fuller Tennessee 77 0 33 44
10 Rachel Stege Georgia 37 0 25 12
11 Annabel Crush NC State 0 0 0 relay-only
12 Lindsay Flynn Michigan 6 6 0 0
13 Brooke Zettel Florida / Virginia Tech 0 transfer/did not compete no invite no invite
14 Ashley Strouse Northwestern 0 no invite 0
15 Mia Kragh Cal 13 0 2 11
16 Mackenzie McConagha Wisconsin 2 2 0 0
17 Ella Bathurst Virginia 0 0 0 no invite
18 Anna Shaw Stanford 0 0 no invite relay-only
19 Caroline Pennington Virginia / USC 6 6 0
20 Amy Tang Stanford 7 no invite 0 7
HM Micayla Cronk Florida 0 no invite 0 0
HM Summer Smith Tennessee 0 0
HM Caroline Sheble NC State 0 no invite no invite no invite
HM Abby McCulloh Georgia 53 15 5 33
HM Madelyn Christman Notre Dame 0 no invite no invite 0
HM Lexie Mulvihill Auburn 0 0 relay-only relay-only
HM Mia Abruzzo Georgia 0 0 no invite no invite
HM Malia Rausch Ohio State/Auburn 0 no invite

UNRANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points 2024 NCAA Points
Anna Peplowski Indiana 74 7 22 45
Aurora Roghair Stanford 39 2 0 37
Abby Carlson Wisconsin 22 0 20 2
BOTR Teresa Ivan Ohio State 19 relay-only 15 4
BOTR Olivia Peoples Florida 14 relay-only 1 13
Paige MacEachern UCLA 13 0 2 11
Kacey McKenna Indiana 13 0 no invite 13
Eboni McCarty Georgia 12.5 0 5.5 7
Skyler Smith UNC 10 no invite 5 5
BOTR Sara Stotler Tennessee 9 0 7 2
Greta Pelzek South Carolina 7 no invite 0 7
BOTR Kate McCarville Tennessee 5 no invite 5 0
Aris Runnels Florida 4 no invite 4 0
Nyah Funderburke Ohio State 4 0 0 4
Maddy Huggins Florida State 2 no invite 0 2
Abby Daniel Akron 2 no invite 0 2
Early ’22 (#10) Rye Ulett Louisville 1 1 0 0
Greer Pattison UNC 1 0 0 1

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Ching Hwee Gan Indiana 52 7 29 16
Brooklyn Douthwright Tennessee 42 0 33 9
Dune Coetzee Georgia 30 8 11 11
Ellen Walshe Tennessee 23 23
Julia Mrozinski Tennessee 18 9 9 0
Leah Polonsky Cal 16 9 4 3
Celia Pulido SIU 16 0 no invite 16
Stasya Makarova Auburn 11 0 0 11
Christie Chue FIU 4 3 1 0
Ekaterina Nikonova Florida 4 0 4
Edith Jernstedt FSU 4 0 4 0
Fernanda Celidonio Louisville 3 no invite relay-only 3
Giulia Carvalho Miami FL 3 no invite no invite 3
Henrietta Fangli Houston 3 no invite no invite 3
Abby Daniel Akron 2 no invite 0 2

DIVING RECRUITS

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Hailey Hernandez Texas 83 26 24 33
Sophia McAfee Purdue 37 11 26
Margo O’Meara Duke 25 14 11
Elizabeth Kaye Virginia 18 0 0 18
Holly Waxman Utah 15 2 13
Chiara Pellacani LSU/Miami FL 14 14 redshirt
Holly Prasanto Rutgers 6 no invite no invite 6
Caroline Brady Notre Dame 6 0 0 6

SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2026)

  • Despite taking a redshirt season after transferring to Virginia, Claire Curzan still ranks 3rd among ranked recruits through two seasons, trailing only Kennedy Noble and Lucy Bell.
  • Noble broke out in the long course pool last summer and carried it through with an impressive NCAA Championships that included top-three showings in the backstrokes and a win in the 200 IM consols.
  • Bell was just two points shy of Noble this season with 40, hitting best times to finish 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 IM while touching first in the ‘B’ final of the 200 fly.
  • Florida’s Zoe Dixon followed up a six-point freshman year with 23 this past season, making ‘A’ finals in both medley events.
  • Louisville’s Julia Dennis is the lone unranked domestic recruit to have scored in both seasons, hitting 14 as a sophomore after a 5th-place finish in the 50 free (that came after she was the runner-up in a three-way swim-off that saw the top two finishers make the ‘A’ final).
  • Stanford’s Gigi Johnson followed up a missed invite as a freshman with 15 points as a sophomore, making the championship final in the 100 fly and the consoles of the 100 free.
  • Aimee Canny is the clear-cut top performer among the internationals, scoring 22 points for Virginia this past season and 41 total while also contributing on the 800 free relay.
  • Viviana Del Angel and Joslyn Oakley both cracked 20 points as divers, with Del Angel winning the platform title and Oakley placing 4th on 1-meter and 9th on 3-meter.

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
1 Claire Curzan Stanford/Virginia 51 51 redshirt
2 Charlotte Hook Stanford 17 13 4
3 Lydia Jacoby Texas 49 26 23
4 Kayla Wilson Stanford 28 15 13
5 Justina Kozan USC 0 0 0
6 Kennedy Noble NC State 65 23 42
7 Blair Stoneburg Wisconsin 0 0 0
8 Carly Novelline Virginia 0 0 0
9 Zoe Dixon Florida 29 6 23
10 Lucy Bell Stanford 54 14 40
11 Kristina Paegle Indiana 20 9 11
12 Hayden Miller Florida/Texas A&M 0 0 14
13 Claire Tuggle Virginia/USC 6 scratch 6
14 Emma Weber Virginia 19 11 8
15 Kaelyn Gridley Duke 35 20 15
16 Ella Welch Louisville 0 0 0
17 Katherine Helms NC State 0 relay-only no invite
18 Devon Kitchel Michigan 0 0 0
19 Martina Peroni Duke 0 0 0
20 Katie Crom Michigan 10 0 10
HM Lucy Malys Ohio State 0 no invite no invite
HM Aubree Brouwer NC State 0 0 no invite
HM Renee Gillilan Notre Dame 0 no invite no invite
HM Zoe Skirboll Virginia 0 no invite 0

UNRANKED RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS
Julia Dennis Louisville 19 5 14
Gigi Johnson Stanford 15 no invite 15
Brady Kendall Michigan 11.5 relay-only 11.5
Gena Jorgensen Nebraska 11 0 11
Rosie Murphy UCLA 7 no invite 7
Joleigh Crye Cincinnati 4 0 4
Emma Hastings NC State 4 0 4
Emily Lundgren Washington State 3 0 3
Amy Riordan South Carolina 2 no invite 2
Natalie Mannion Stanford 1 1 0

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS
Aimee Canny Virginia 41 19 22
Giulia Goerigk Texas A&M 5 0 5
Deniz Ertan Georgia Tech 2 2 0

DIVING RECRUITS

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2023 NCAA POINTS 2024 NCAA POINTS
Viviana Del Angel Minnesota 37 17 20
Joslyn Oakley Texas A&M 31 5 24
Skyler Liu Indiana 18 18 0
Daryn Wright Purdue 18 0 18
Kiarra Milligan Michigan 12 0 12
Eden Cheng UCLA 11 2 9
Lena Hentschel Ohio State 7 7 0
Sarah Carruthers Texas 6 6 0

FRESHMAN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2027)

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
1 Bella Sims Florida 56 56
2 Campbell Stoll Texas 14 14
3 Kiley Wilhelm Harvard 0 redshirt
4 Cavan Gormsen Virginia 14 14
5 Tess Howley Virginia 15 15
6 Lucy Thomas Stanford 0 0
7 Erin Gemmell Texas 7 7
8 Camille Spink Tennessee 7 7
9 Jillian Cox Texas 0 redshirt
10 Hannah Bellard Michigan 6 6
11 Caroline Bricker Stanford 22 22
12 Michaela Mattes Florida 0
13 Miriam Sheehan NC State 0 0
14 Asia Kozan UC San Diego 0 no invite
15 Berit Berglund Texas 9 9
16 Julia Podkoscielny Florida 0 0
17 JoJo Ramey Florida 6 6
18 Hailey Tierney Wisconsin 0 0
19 Grace Rainey Florida 0 no invite
20 Maddie Waggoner Wisconsin 3 3
HM Kathryn Hazle Cal 0 0
HM Eleanor Sun Princeton 0 0
HM Sophie Brison Tennessee 0 no invite
HM Emma Kern Texas 2 2
HM Lainy Kruger Florida 0 0
HM Macky Hodges USC 0 0

UNRANKED RECRUITS

NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
Catie Choate Florida 11 11
Angie Coe Texas 4 4
Ali Pfaff Duke 1 1

INTERNATIONAL RECRUITS

NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
Miranda Grana Texas A&M 24 24
Emelie Fast Tennessee 21 21
Minna Abraham USC 16 16
Stephanie Balduccini Michigan 15 15

DIVING RECRUITS

NAME TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS
2024 NCAA POINTS
Elna Widerstrom Minnesota 13 13
Camyla Monroy Florida 12 12
Emilia Nilsson Garip Utah 9 9
Lauren Hallaselka UCLA 7 7
Shiyun Lai Kansas 6 6

ARCHIVES: REVISITING RECRUIT RANKS

ANALYSIS AS OF: SPRING 2024 SPRING 2023 SPRING 2022 SPRING 2021 SPRING 2020 SPRING 2019 SPRING 2018 SPRING 2017
Class of 2023
Class of 2022 After Sophomore Year
Class of 2021 After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2020 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2019 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2018 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2017 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2016 After Senior Year
Class of 2015
Class of 2014
Class of 2013

In This Story

HOO love
25 seconds ago

I feel like Ella Bathurst's should say "roster limit" instead of no invite this year because she was invited before being dropped to make room for a diver.

Also, Caroline Pennington needs Florida on there too LOL.

Also, Caroline Pennington needs Florida on there too LOL.

