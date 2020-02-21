Wog Breaks Meet Record, Becomes Second-Fastest Canadian Ever

2020 U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kelsey Wog took home gold in the 100 breast on the first night of the 2020 USports Swimming Championships with a 1:06.44. The University of Manitoba swimmer was also fast enough to break the 2015 meet record of 1:07.76 by over a second. In 2015, Fiona Doyle of the University of Calgary raced to a 1:07.76 victory to become the fastest in the history of what was then known as the Canadian Inter-university Sport (CIS) Championships.

Wog took gold tonight by nearly a four-second margin over the field, with Hilary Metcalfe from UBC coming in second at a 1:10.59 and University of Ottawa’s Lauren Shearer getting bronze with a 1:10.75. This victory for Wog makes it 4-for-4, having won the 100 breast in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Wog’s winning time last year was a 1:08.23, meaning she was an impressive 1.79 seconds faster this year to defended her title.

Wog’s previous best in the 100 breast was a 1:07.54 from 2019 Canadian Trials where she came second to Kierra Smith‘s 1:06.54. The 1:06.44 puts Wog at #2 all time for Canadian women in the 100 breast, now sitting only behind Canadian olympian Annamay Pierse. Wog now sits at second ahead of Amanda Reason’s 1:06.53 and Kierra Smith‘s 1:06.54. Pierse remains the sole Canadian woman to get under the 1:06 mark with a 1:05.74 from back in 2009.

Canadian Women’s LCM 100 Breast All-Time Performers

Annamay Pierse – 1:05.74 Kelsey Wog – 1:06.44 Amanda Reason – 1:06.53 Kierra Smith – 1:06.54 Rachel Nicol – 1:06.68 Jillian Tyler – 1:07.18 Sydney Pickrem – 1:07.20 Faith Knelson – 1:07.30 Tera van Beilen – 1:07.37 Tianna Rissling – 1:07.90

This swim for Wog puts her in a good position going into Canadian Olympic Trials, as the top ranked Canadian woman this season. Wog’s swim tonight sets her well ahead of the previous season 3 fastest Canadians so far this year: Nina Kucheran in 1:09.21, Miranda Stever with a 1:09.59, and Sydney Pickrem with a 1:09.59.

As the meet continues, Wog will look repeat last year’s sweep of the breaststroke titles, entering the meet seeded first in both the 50 and 200 breast. Last year she won those events in times of 31.80 and 2:25.50, respecttively. She will also swim the 200 IM, in which she is seeded second behind Emily Overholt. Overholt has already had a speedy start to the meet having won the 200 free and 400 IM on the first night.

Friday prelims get underway tomorrow at 10 am PT, with finals beginning at 6 pm.