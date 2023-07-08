With New Hires, NC State Swim & Dive Base Salaries Push Past $669,000

The NC State Wolfpack have had a busy offseason in the collegiate swim coach job market, adding three new assistants to their staff in June.

The splashiest hire was former Utah Tech head coach Dan Kesler, who joined the program as an associate head coach. The team also made a pair of internal hires – giving Michael Baric a salary after one season as a volunteer assistant, and moving Kevin Happ from a Director of Operations role to a paid coaching position.

While the team lost one coach, Brian Barnes, to Duke, where he will now lead the program, they added three, resulting in an expansion of the staff, and staff salaries.

New Coaching Hires Salaries:

Kesler – $85,000

Happ – $57,175

Baric – $35,568

Kesler also received a $7,500 relocation bonus.

For Happ, the only of the three who was already employed at the school, this represents a significant raise from his prior 2017 contract. That included a $45,000 annual salary, along with up to a $2,500 reimbursement for moving expenses.

Baric’s salary of $35,568 per year is the minimum salary in the state of North Carolina to exempt an individual from overtime pay.

Full Staff Salaries:

This makes NC State’s total staff base contracted salary come to $669,891 per year (plus some listed bonuses for Holloway, and any other compensation from boosters, camp money, or similar).

The best comparison to other ACC programs comes from Virginia Tech, where head coach Sergio Lopez’s latest contract included guaranteed assistant coaching salary pools through the 2027-2028 season. That clause begins with a $335,000 pool next season and escalates to $395,000 in the 2027-2028 season. That is comparable to what NC State is doing, where the above-listed assistant coaching salaries add up to $362,238.

Those ranges are similar to what we see from other top 20 type programs, though NC State has distributed those salaries among a wider group of seven swim coaches whereas some programs will instead concentrate more of that money in one highly-paid assistant or associate.

As the economics of collegiate athletics undergo dramatic shifts and changing pressures in the next few years, these hires, most of which have been made at the starting points of the changes, will serve as a functional baseline for how spending on collegiate swimming & diving programs will change.