Wisconsin Men Launch 2026 Class with NZL Backstroker Taiko Torepe-Ormsby

New Zealand’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby has verbally committed to Wisconsin for 2022. He trains with Wharenui Swim Club in Tauranga.

I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study and the University of Wisconsin-Madison! I am really looking forward to work with new coaches and swim alongside new teammates. I would like to thank my coach and all my friends and family for the ongoing support towards my swimming career. I can’t wait to become a badger!!

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 back – 26.43 / 22.30

100 back – 57.81 / 49.67

200 back – 2:10.12 / 1:52.28

50 free – 23.99 / 20.96

In October, at the 2020 NZ Short Course Championships, Torepe-Ormsby hit SCM bests of 22.43 in the 50 free and 49.30 in the 100 free, which convert to 20.37 and 44.63, respectively, in yards. He won the 50 free, 100 free and 50 back at that meet, adding a silver medal in the 100 back.

Torepe-Ormsby finished sixth in the 50 back at the 2019 New Zealand National Championships, clocking his lifetime best 26.43.

Wisconsin’s sprint backstroke group this year is led by sophomore Wes Jekel (47.1) and senior Erik Gessner (47.2). Torepe-Ormsby is best in the sprint back, especially the 50, so he may develop into the Badgers’ medley relay lead-off once he gets to campus.

Torepe-Ormsby is the first 2022 commit for the Wisconsin men. Badger school record-holder Matthew Hutchins is also a New Zealand native; he graduated from Wisconsin in 2017.

