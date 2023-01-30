Wisconsin HS State Champion, Libby Michel, Commits to the University of Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Libby Michel, a Wisconsin High School Division 2 State champion and Winter Juniors finalist, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati. Michel is from Cedarburg, Wis., and plans to arrive in Cincinnati ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I am absolutely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swim career at the University of Cincinnati!! Thank you to all of my coaches, teammates, family, and friends who all helped me get here!! GO BEARCATS!! ❤️🖤

Michel currently attends Grafton High School and swims with Ozaukee Aquatics. She primarily specializes in the freestyle and IM events, having won the 200 IM at the 2022 Wisconsin Division 2 State Championships. Her time of 2:04.00 was a personal best, coming in .75 seconds faster than the previous weekend. She also finished third in the 500 free, setting a new personal best of 4:57.87.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:54.48

500 free- 4:57.97

200 fly- 2:07.28

200 IM- 2:04.00

400 IM- 4:18.60

Recently, Michel competed at the 2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, earning multiple best times. She swam the 500 free, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She qualified for finals in the 400 IM, ultimately finishing 22nd in 4:18.60, and dropping over four seconds.

Michel also achieved a personal best in the 200 fly, dropping .32 seconds and finishing 66th.

The University of Cincinnati is currently a member of the American Athletic Conference. At the 2022 AAC Women’s Championships, Cincinnati finished fourth out of five teams. Michel’s current best times would have qualified for both ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals at last year’s championships, including a top-four finish in the 400 IM.

Michel will only compete in the American Athletic Conference for one season, as the Bearcats will move to the Big 12 ahead of the 2024-2025 school year. The Big 12, which currently features TCU, West Virginia, and Texas, will also add BYU and Houston that fall. Texas will leave the conference for the SEC, though that won’t happen until 2025.

The Bearcats are building a strong recruiting class on the women’s side for 2023, with commitments from Peyton Powell, Stella Brofford, Sonja Aarsvold, Lindy Worrell and Sophie Schuetze.

