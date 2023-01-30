Gabrielle LePine and Trinity Kay Each Win Twice As Iowa State Tops TCU 173-127

Iowa State vs. TCU (Women)

January 27, 2023

Fort Worth, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Final Score: Iowa State – 173 TCU – 127



The TCU women hosted Iowa State this past weekend for their senior day. Iowa State came out on top by 46 points, earning their first Big 12 win of the season after falling short to West Virginia last weekend.

Freshman Gabrielle LePine was a double-event winner for the Cyclones, as she collected victories in both breaststroke events. She first won the 100 breast by over a second in 1:02.89. She also recorded a decisive win in the 200 breast, touching first at 2:18.60, the only athlete under the 2:20 barrier.

Iowa State senior Trinity Kay also pulled off two individual wins, beginning with a first place finish in the 100 fly. Kay clocked a 57.05 to lead a 1-2-3 Cyclone finish, with Lucia Rizzo (57.24) and Winter Craig (57.50) rounding out the top three. Kay later won the 200 IM in 2:03.20, leading another podium sweep with Rizzo (2:07.70) and Fallon DeWitt (2:09.17) following.

Craig picked up an individual victory of her own, as she touched first in the 200 fly at 2:01.55. Other individual event winners for the Cyclones included Sophia Goushchina in the 100 back (55.55) and Madi Dohrn in the 200 back (2:03.53). Freshman Corinne Guist also took home 1st in the 500 free (5:00.10).

TCU was led by senior Emma Hultquist, who picked up two 1st-place finishes for the Frogs. She swam a 1:51.59 in the 200 free, touching first by less than half a second ahead of Iowa State’s Ashley Bengston (1:51.90). Her 2nd victory came in the 100 free, where she got her hand on the wall first at 51.38, again just ahead of Bengston (51.87).

Other 1st place finishers for TCU included sophomores Jordan Edwards and Olivia Rhodes. Edwards touched first in the 1000 free at 10:11.69, topping 2nd place Brinley Horras by over 5 seconds (10:16.83). Rhodes dominated the 50 freestyle in a 23.68, and was the only athlete in the field to break 24 seconds.

TCU’s relays were another high point, as they grabbed 1st in both the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. The 200 medley relay team of Rylee Moore (26.34), Claire Chahbandour (28.86), Jeanne Dahmen (25.19), and Rhodes (22.93) combined for a 1:43.32, over a second quicker than Iowa State. The quartet of Serena Gould (51.98), Rhodes (51.30), Lucia Simovicova (51.86), and Hultquist (50.94) dominated the 400 freestyle relay in a final time of 3:26.08, over two seconds faster than Iowa State’s team.

The diving events were split between the teams, with Iowa State’s Ally Blumenfeld winning 3-meter, and TCU’s Faith Zacharias-Harms taking 1st in 1-meter.

Up next, Iowa State will head to Kansas for another Big-12 dual meet, while TCU will gear up for the Big 12 Championships, set to begin February 22nd. At last year’s conference meet, TCU earned 3rd overall, while Iowa State finished 5th.