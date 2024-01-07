Winter Juniors Qualifier Sammy Cummins Hands Verbal To Kansas (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sammy Cummins has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kansas, beginning with the 2025-2026 season. Cummins is from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, where she attends Santa Margarita Catholic High School and trains year-round with the Mission Viejo Nadadores under coach Logan Redondo.

Cummins is a team captain for her high school team, which won another CIF State Championship title this past May. As a sophomore, Cummins advanced to the state meet in the 500 free, where she ultimately took 32nd overall (5:06.26).

Cummins’ best event is the 200 fly, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in both the short course and long course version of the event. She recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where she posted a 26th place finish in the event with a season best time of 2:03.19. Another top swim at Winter Juniors was her 800 freestyle relay lead-off leg, as she dropped nearly a second to record a 1:51.94.

She managed to lower her 200 freestyle even further just a few weeks after Winter Juniors at Speedo Sectionals. She logged a 1:51.12 in finals, good for a 12th place finish overall.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.11

200 free – 1:51.12

100 fly – 56.41

200 fly – 2:01.58

400 IM – 4:24.29

The Jayhawks took 5th as a team at the 2023 Big 12 Championships. Backstroke was their strongest event group, with Lezli Sisung taking 2nd in the 100 (54.23) and Dewi Blose finishing 2nd in the 200 (1:57.79). The conference will likely shake up in the next few seasons with new team additions, but Cummins’ personal best in the 200 fly would have landed her in the A-final this past season.

Leading the way in the event so far this season is Brigid Gwidt and Amelie Lessing, who own season best times of 2:03.08 and 2:03.10, respectively. Both Gwidt and Lessing will have graduated by the time Cummins arrives in Lawrence, making her arrival timely as Kansas looks to rebuild depth in that event.

Joining Cummins so far in Kansas’ class of 2029 is Minnesota native Ivy Solt and Kansas native Rebecca Pickert. Both Solt and Pickert swim distance freestyle, with Pickert also doing the 200 fly (2:03.10).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.