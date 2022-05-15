Winter Juniors Qualifier Ben Musante Commits to Penn State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Musante from Hershey, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Penn State. Musante will begin this fall during the 2022-2023 school year.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic careers at Penn State University! So thankful for my family, friends,teammates, and coaches whom I wouldn’t be here without. #WEARE“

Musante swims for Keystone Aquatics (KA) out of Carlislie, PA. Last summer, he competed at Futures in Richmond where he earned a best time in the long course 100 freestyle swimming to a time of 55.13.

Musante is finishing up his senior year at Hershey High School. During his senior season, he won all but one of his dual meet events. At Districts, he finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.59) and third in the 100 freestyle (46.07).

Two weeks later, he went on to compete at the Pennsylvania 3A Boys State Championship. There he finished second in the 200 freestyle with a huge best time of 1:38.94 earning his first Winter Juniors cut. He also finished fifth in the 100 freestyle swimming a best time of 45.43 seconds.

Best Times in SCY:

200 freestyle: 1:38.94

100 freestyle: 45.42

50 freestyle: 21.24

Penn State is a public university located in State College, PA, about two hours away from Musante’s hometown of Hershey. The Nittany Lion men finished eighth out of eight teams at the 2022 Big Ten Championships.

Based on his best times, Musante has the potential to score at the conference level. His best time in the 200 freestyle would have finished 24th in the morning, earning a spot in the C final. It took a 44.02 in the 100 freestyle to earn a second swim.

Musante will arrive on campus this fall along with Mariano Lazzerini, Andrew Christensen, Ryan McNutt, and Justin Schneider as members of the class of 2026.

