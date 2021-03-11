William & Mary Permanently Reinstates Men’s Swimming, Other Teams Initially Cut

Men’s swimming, along with the three other men’s athletics programs that were cut last September by the College of William & Mary, have been permanently reinstated, school President Katherine A. Rowe announced Wednesday.
Seven teams were initially cut in September, including both swimming programs, and then the three women’s sports that had been eliminated — swimming, gymnastics and volleyball — were reinstated in October after the university faced a potential Title IX lawsuit.
The men’s teams, which, along with swimming, included indoor and outdoor track & field and gymnastics, were then temporarily reinstated in November, “through at least 2021-22,” as the school continued its financial overview.
Now, with the William & Mary community “exceeding short-term fundraising goals,” Rowe says there is no longer a “potential end date” for these teams.
“In November, the university conveyed the expectation that men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and men’s track & field would continue at least through 2021-22,” Rowe said.
“We are pleased to announce that these programs will continue to compete, without a stated potential end date, as do all other athletics programs at William & Mary. To be successful, every sport at William & Mary will require sustained higher levels of philanthropic support going forward. ”
The school’s press release also says that the school has “embarked on a rigorous review” of the Athletic Department’s finances since last fall, and that they’re currently developing future plans that are equitable and sustainable.
In his regular communication to the William & Mary athletics community, Interim Athletics Director Jeremy Martin said: “This fall, the William & Mary community reiterated the desire for a broad athletics program. Thus far in FY2020, we’ve seen the financial commitment reflect that desire.
“However, the magnitude of the financial challenge is not diminished by success in a single year – it must be repeated and increased each and every year.”
Good for them!!!
Bravo to the people in the W&M program who did the work to make this happen. The administration tried to rob Peter to pay Paul with these cuts, they were called to account for it & the truth caught up to them.
It is a great day for college athletics.
This is great! But it does show another poor AD. Athletic departments have really dropped the ball in the last year. By initially cutting these sports and bringing them back, they are severely hurting recruiting and the success of the team.
I don’t understand why these schools can’t figure things out before announcing they’re going to cut a program. It just seems like the AD office was lazy and didn’t do their job right the first time.
And that’s why she lost her job. Didn’t even try to fundraise. Money was only part of it with our old ad and her desires for large football/basketball team presence didn’t align with the values of the school. She also made a lot of other mistakes that made people upset during her short time at wm. Yes it was a big shot in the foot to our program but we’ve always been resilient. That’s always been our whole mindset. And looking at the bright side people now know how supportive our alumni base is.
“Permanently” – meaning “until the next time we want to save a few bucks” 🙄
In seriousness, this is GREAT news. Very few teams have pulled this off – coming back from the dead. Congrats to WM