William & Mary Permanently Reinstates Men’s Swimming, Other Teams Initially Cut

Men’s swimming, along with the three other men’s athletics programs that were cut last September by the College of William & Mary, have been permanently reinstated, school President Katherine A. Rowe announced Wednesday.

Seven teams were initially cut in September, including both swimming programs, and then the three women’s sports that had been eliminated — swimming, gymnastics and volleyball — were reinstated in October after the university faced a potential Title IX lawsuit.

The men’s teams, which, along with swimming, included indoor and outdoor track & field and gymnastics, were then temporarily reinstated in November, “through at least 2021-22,” as the school continued its financial overview.

Now, with the William & Mary community “exceeding short-term fundraising goals,” Rowe says there is no longer a “potential end date” for these teams.

“In November, the university conveyed the expectation that men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and men’s track & field would continue at least through 2021-22,” Rowe said.

“We are pleased to announce that these programs will continue to compete, without a stated potential end date, as do all other athletics programs at William & Mary. To be successful, every sport at William & Mary will require sustained higher levels of philanthropic support going forward. ”

The school’s press release also says that the school has “embarked on a rigorous review” of the Athletic Department’s finances since last fall, and that they’re currently developing future plans that are equitable and sustainable.

In his regular communication to the William & Mary athletics community, Interim Athletics Director Jeremy Martin said: “This fall, the William & Mary community reiterated the desire for a broad athletics program. Thus far in FY2020, we’ve seen the financial commitment reflect that desire.

“However, the magnitude of the financial challenge is not diminished by success in a single year – it must be repeated and increased each and every year.”