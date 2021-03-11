Pyshnenko Scratches NCAAs, No Alternate Called Up

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results

Streaming:

After retiring from swimming last week, Michigan senior Daria Pyshnenko has now been scratched from the 2021 NCAA Championship meet. Pyshnenko was the 10th seed in the 50 free (21.88) and 12th seed in the 100 free (47.92).

UPDATED PSYCH SHEETS – 3/10/21

Update – Unrelated to Pyshnenko’s scratch, Georgia’s Sloane Reinstein was actually already invited as an alternate when Florida scratched a swimmer to make room for diving qualifiers. Since Pyshnenko was scratched more than 24 hours after she was invited, per this year’s COVID-influenced ’24 hour rule,’ no alternate gets called up.

Georgia freshman Sloane Reinstein comes in with the #42 seed in the 200 free (1:46.26). That swim came at the 2021 SEC Championships, and she swam the event three times at UGA’s last chance meet to improve her ranking, hitting 1:46s three times but not beating her SEC time. She’ll still get to go to NCAAs now, though, with that SEC time.

Reinstein wasn’t on Georgia’s 800 free relay at SECs, but she’s the team’s #4 200 freestyler individually (two swimmers on their SEC relay haven’t swum the event individually this season), so she might have relay duty, too.

This is the third scratch for the women’s meet. First, NC State’s Heather MacCausland scratched the meet, which meant Nevada’s Donna Depolo got the invite to the meet. Then, USC’s Anicka Delgado gave up her spot to focus on the South American Championships, where she’ll represent Ecuador and try to earn a spot on their Olympic team. Delgado’s scratch brought Mizzou’s Kayla Jones into the meet.

This year, per COVID-19 challenges, the NCAA announced a special rule: scratches made more than 24 hours after the public announcement of being invited won’t be replaced with alternates.