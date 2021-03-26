Will Myhre, Potentially Iowa’s Last NCAA Qualifier, Scratched After COVID Test

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Will Myhre, the lone swimmer competing at NCAAs for the Iowa men, scratched the meet after testing positive for COVID-19. Iowa is set to eliminate its men’s swimming & diving program after this season.

Iowa announced the news in a press release today. Myhre’s first event would have been the 100 breaststroke this morning, but he did not compete. He was the 14th seed, and his time of 51.70 actually would have made the A final this morning. Myhre was also entered in tomorrow’s 200 breast, but will not compete in the meet.

Women’s NCAAs had zero confirmed positive tests for the novel 2019 coronavirus, and until today, there were no confirmed positive COVID tests at the men’s meet, either. Myhre was the only full-meet scratch from either meet that didn’t have a non-COVID-related explanation given.

Iowa announced last year that it would be eliminating its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs after this season. While the women’s program has been reinstated as of last month, the men’s program remains set for elimination after the season, which officially ends with Myhre’s scratch. Some observers say there’s still a chance that Iowa reinstates the men’s program, but there’s been no news as of yet.