Weinstein Logs Another Sub-4:50 500, Chong Hits PR in 100 Fly (53.46)

BGNW WINTER SENIOR CHAMPS INVITE

February 19-21, 2021

Mount Kisco, NY

Short course yards (SCY)

Results – Meet Mobile

On the third day of competition in Mount Kisco, Claire Weinstein turned in another winning performance, this time in the 500 free. She touched the wall at 4:46.23, coming two seconds shy of her best time. This is the 13-year-old’s eighth time breaking 4:50 in this event ever, and all eight instances have occurred since October 2020.

In the 500, Badger swimmers took second through fifth, left by 17-year-old Kristin Cornish (4:48.95) in her first swim under 4:50. Vanessa Chong was third (4:56.06), Joy Jiang fourth (4:57.41) and Orla Egan fifth (4:57.66). Chong and Jiang are both Penn commits, and they each hit lifetime bests here.

Weinstein went on to touch second in the 200 back (2:01.35), edged out at the wall by her Westchester Aquatic Club teammate, 17-year-old Anya Pabby (2:01.24). Pabby, an NYU commit, lopped almost four seconds off of her old best.

Later in the session, Chong would register a winning time of 53.46 in the 100 fly, her first best in the event in about two years. Her old best was a 53.52. Second went to Sabrina Johnston, a Princeton commit training with BGNW Marlins (54.80), while Badger’s Hana Shimizu-Bowers, a Northwestern commit, was third in 54.98. Shimizu-Bowers slashed over two seconds off of an old best that was from 2018. Johnston went on to win the 50 free in a new best of 23.21.

Badger Swim Club’s Hunter Kim added two more wins on the weekend, clocking a 1:49.33 in the 200 IM and a 49.50 in the 100 fly. He shaved .3 off of his 200 IM PR, while this marked his first time under 50 seconds in the 100 fly.

In the men’s 50 free, Badger sprinter and Bucknell commit Justin DiSanto broke 21 for the first time, winning the race in 20.91.

OTHER WINNERS