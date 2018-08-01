Watch the Race Videos from Day 1 at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Schedule
- Omega Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 200 Fly – A Final
- Justina Kozan, BREA, 2:10.83
- Amanda Ray, WAVE, 2:10.87
- Grace Sheble, NOVA, 2:12.72
Men’s 200 Fly – A Final
- Harry Homans, ABF, 2:00.29
- Zachary Smith, CTA, 2:00.36
- Ben Miller, TTSC, 2:00.70
Women’s 100 Breast – A Final
- Kaitlyn Dobler, TDPS, 1:08.90
- Olivia Calegan, NCS, 1:09.10
- Ellie Andrews, DCST, 1:09.12
Men’s 100 Breast – A Final
- Joshua Matheny, PEAQ, 1:01.06
- Josh Bottelberghe, PAC, 1:02.05
- Jake Foster, RAYS, 1:02.22
Women’s 800 Free – Fastest heat
- Kensey McMahon, BSS, 8:37.45
- Easop Lee, NBAC, 8:42.78
- Paige McKenna, NCAP, 8:45.51
Men’s 1500 Free – Fastest heat
- Ivan Puskovitch, EAAC, 15:31.28
- Thomas Bretzmann, NCAC, 15:33.26
- Jake Mitchell, CSC, 15:36.21
Leave a Reply