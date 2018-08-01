Watch the Race Videos from Day 1 at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day One of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 200 Fly – A Final

  1. Justina Kozan, BREA, 2:10.83
  2. Amanda Ray, WAVE, 2:10.87
  3. Grace Sheble, NOVA, 2:12.72

Men’s 200 Fly – A Final

  1. Harry Homans, ABF, 2:00.29
  2. Zachary Smith, CTA, 2:00.36
  3. Ben Miller, TTSC, 2:00.70

Women’s 100 Breast – A Final

  1. Kaitlyn Dobler, TDPS, 1:08.90
  2. Olivia Calegan, NCS, 1:09.10
  3. Ellie Andrews, DCST, 1:09.12

Men’s 100 Breast – A Final

  1. Joshua Matheny, PEAQ, 1:01.06
  2. Josh Bottelberghe, PAC, 1:02.05
  3. Jake Foster, RAYS, 1:02.22

Women’s 800 Free – Fastest heat

  1. Kensey McMahon, BSS, 8:37.45
  2. Easop Lee, NBAC, 8:42.78
  3. Paige McKenna, NCAP, 8:45.51

Men’s 1500 Free – Fastest heat

  1. Ivan Puskovitch, EAAC, 15:31.28
  2. Thomas Bretzmann, NCAC, 15:33.26
  3. Jake Mitchell, CSC, 15:36.21

 

 

