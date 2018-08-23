Watch Select Race Videos From the 2018 Asian Games

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

 

Men’s 400 IM Final 

(courtesy of Asiad 2018)

Women’s 400 IM Final

(courtesy of Long Nguyen Hoanf)

Mixed 4 x 100 Medley Relay Final

(courtesy of Ye Zhu)

Men’s 200 Backstroke Final

(courtesy of Ye Zhu)

Men’s 100 Freestyle Final

(courtesy of Malay Tiger Odix Sport Channel)

Men’s 200 Freestyle Final

(courtesy of Ye Zhu)

Women’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay Final

(courtesy of Malay Tiger Odix Sport Channel)

