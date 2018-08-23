U.S. Wins 15 of 27 Medals On Day 1 of Junior Pan Pacs

2018 JR. PAN PACIFIC SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team USA’s juniors are dominating through one day of 2018 Junior Pan Pacs, winning more than half the total medals given out on Thursday.

Driving that number are wins in 7 of 9 day 1 events, plus 1-2 finishes in four of those. The Americans swept gold and silver in three straight events (boys 200 free, girls 100 back, boys 100 back) early in the meet, and the team won the meet’s first relay event by almost four seconds.

As it currently stands, Team USA has won 15 medals in 9 events – the max a team could have won by this point is 17 medals based on the two-per-country limit into the A final. Gianluca Urlando and Phoebe Bacon each won two golds on day 1, taking the 200 fly and 100 back (respectively) individually and teaming up on the mixed medley relay.

Both Australia and Canada have won gold medals, but it’s Japan showing up best in depth, with 7 total medals. No other nation besides Japan and the United States won more than two medals on Thursday.

Day 1 Medal Table