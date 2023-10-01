Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: Michael Phelps’ Speech at International Swimming Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

by Riley Overend 0

October 01st, 2023 International, News, Video

Michael Phelps headlined the 13-member Class of 2023 that was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The most decorated Olympian of all time reflected back on his last Olympics in Rio, gave credit to those who made his legendary career possible, and offered a glimpse into the future with the announcement that his wife, Nicole, is expecting the couple’s fourth baby boy.

“Let us continue to push the boundaries in what’s possible in sports,” Phelps concluded. “Let us strive for excellence — not just for own glory, but for the betterment of our future and future generations of athletes. Together we can ensure that swimming and all sports continue to evolve, thrive, and inspire. Thank you so much for the support, and may the waves of change we’ve set in motion ripple through generations, creating a brighter, more promising future for all.”

Check out Phelps’ full speech below, courtesy of Peter Lasser/Lasser Productions/ESPN+:

2023 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING HALL OF FAME CLASS

You can read more about the Class of 2023 here.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!