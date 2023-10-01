Michael Phelps Reveals Wife, Nicole, Expecting Fourth Baby Boy at ISHOF Induction

Michael Phelps announced that he and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their fourth baby boy, confirming suspicions raised by an Instagram post last week.

The pregnancy reveal came at the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) Induction Ceremony on Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Phelps was part of a loaded Class of 2023 that also included his longtime coach, Bob Bowman.

The most decorated Olympian in history first became a father in May of 2016 when Boomer was born. Beckett followed in February of 2018, and Maverick arrived in September of 2019. Soon there will be a full relay’s worth of Phelps boys.

Phelps won 28 Olympic medals throughout his career, 23 of them gold — both of which are all-time records. He retired for the second time in August of 2016, having won more medals than 161 countries. Athletes must have been officially retired from competition for at least four years to be eligible for the ISHOF.

A full listing of Phelps’ accomplishments could fill a book, but among them are 39 world records — more than any other swimmer in history, 26 long course World Championships — more than any other swimmer in history, and most gold medals at a single Olympics with eight. The 38-year-old has accomplished so much that he currently holds 20 Guinness world records, which itself is a record among athletes. And that doesn’t even include his world record for longest televised golf putt at 159 feet, which was recently broken by Ian Poulter.

The Phelps family is now focused on developing the Michael Phelps Foundation, which recently held a golf fundraiser to further its mission of promoting “healthy, active lives, especially for children, primarily by expanding the opportunities for participation in the sport of swimming.” A few years ago, Phelps was awarded a mental health advocacy award for his continued work in the area.