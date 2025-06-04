WATCH: Katie Ledecky’s 8:05.76 In 800 Free & Other Day One U.S. Nationals Race Videos

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Didn’t catch the opening night of the 2025 U.S. National Championships? No worries. If you missed the action, we’ve got you covered with race videos, courtesy of NBC Sports and USA Swimming on YouTube.

Women’s 200 Butterfly — Final

Top 8:

It was a familiar sight as Regan Smith was out first to the 100, turning in 59.29 as one of only three swimmers under 60 seconds. It was no surprise to see Alex Shackell join her, but the third was a less familiar sight – Caroline Bricker.

Smith extended the gap between herself and the field, pulling away from all bar Shackell as she hit the 150 in 1:31.74, a quarter of a second off her American Record pace. Shackell was also under her personal best pace, with those two and Bricker having separated themselves from the rest by now.

As they started on the final 50, Shackell fell back to the field but Smith was still holding strong out in front. However, Bricker was beginning to charge. She had overhauled Shackell with 25 to go and looked far stronger than Regan Smith as they barrelled towards the finish. At the end, it was Bricker who got the touch by five-hundredths, 2:05.80 to 2:05.85. That’s a first national title for the Stanford Cardinal, to add to her NCAA title in the 400 IM earlier this year, and is a 3.52 second drop over the course of the day for her.

Tess Howley had the second fastest closing split in 33.72 as she overtook Shackell in the closing meters to finish third in 2:06.79, shaving six-hundredths off her personal best.

In the consolation final, Emily Brown got out in front on the third 50 and powered home down the stretch, breaking 2:10 for the first time to go 2:09.68. Cal’s Rachel Klinker, who competed for the US at the 2024 Doha World Championships, was 3rd in 2:10.85

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Final

Top 8:

There was a clear tactic from a quartet of swimmers to get out fast, and it was a front four of Luca Urlando, Thomas Heilman, Trenton Julian and Carson Foster out in front at the 100 meter mark, all turning in under 54 seconds.

Urlando took over on the third 50, splitting 28.85 to pull away and out nearly a second between himself and Julian, who touched second with 50 to go. Carson Foster split 29.48 to turn just a hundredth behind, and the Trio of Julian, Foster and Heilman set off for a final 50 battle for second place.

Julian quickly fell away, but Foster and Heilman were almost stroke-for-stroke into the wall. In the end it was Foster, putting his head down and nailing the finish to touch second in 1:53.70 to Heilman’s 1:54.03. That is just three-hundredths off Foster’s best from 2022.

Heilman also swam his second fastest time ever, and would have needed to set a new best to take second ahead of Foster. He looked strong throughout the race, and should be a threat in the 100 on Day 3.

Urlando held on down the stretch, not quite matching his final split from his 1:52.37 in April but touching first in 1:53.42. That, again, is his second fastest swim all-time, and marks just how good a season he’s having this year.

Julian faded to fourth in 1:55.26, as Gabriel Jett and Mason Laur added from their morning swims to go 1:55.37 and 1:55.63 respectively.

Women’s 100 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 51.71 — Sarah Sjöström, Sweden (2017)

American Record: 52.04 — Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 52.54 — Simone Manuel , United States (2018)

, United States (2018) 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kate Douglass — 52.56

— 52.56 World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.25

Torri Huske matched Gretchen Walsh’s first 50, turning in 25.09 to Walsh’s 25.04 as they led third-place Simone Manuel by three-tenths of a second. Manuel powered off the wall and had caught Walsh with 25 to go as Huske streaked away, setting the stage for a barnstorming finish.

Manuel looked like she had it, but Virginia’s Walsh fought back and hit the wall on a full stroke to take second by five-hundredths, 52.78 to 52.83. That’s a new PB for her and a third swim in a row under 53 seconds, whilst Manuel broke 53 for the first time since 2019, a clear sign that training under Bob Bowman in Texas is working for her

Torri Huske put her head down and blasted the last 10 meters to touch first in 52.43, coming home in 27.34. That is her second-fastest swim ever after her silver-medal-winning 52.29 from Paris, and emphatically answers any questions about whether she can repeat those performances this year.

That is a new US Open Record, and slots her in as the fastest women in the world this year ahead of Marrit Steenbergen’s 52.77

Kate Douglass was always behind the three fighting it out in front of her, and ended up fourth in 53.16.

Erin Gemmell and Anna Moesch were fifth and sixth, both shaving time off their bests from this morning in only their second swims under 54 seconds. Claire Weinstein was 53.72 in eighth, seven tenths faster than her best of 54.45 coming into today.

Rylee Erisman won the Consolation final in 53.90, ahead of Anna Peplowski who set a new best of 54.23. Bella Sims was fourth in 54.52.

Men’s 100 Freestyle — Final

Top 8:

WOW!!

“‘The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated’ – Mark Twain” – The US Men’s 4×100 free relay team.

A phenomenal final saw seven men under 48, with a 47-point swimmer missing the team, and a flat-start add-up of 3:09.71 – the US are now nailed on favourites for this relay at Worlds.

Chris Guiliano and Jack Alexy were out fastest tonight, with Guiliano just ahead in 22.41 to 22.43. Patrick Sammon out of lane six was third in 22.78, as third through sixth were separated by just four-hundredths of a second.

The field closed up massively by 75, with Sammon leading the way but Shaine Casas, Jonny Kulow and Destin Lasco well in the hunt. It was Destin Lasco who bridged across to join the trio just ahead, as Jack Alexy held on down the stretch to touch first in 47.17, his third-fastest swim ever.

Whilst it was slightly off the US Open Record of 46.99 he set this morning, it was plenty to win his second national title in the 100 free as he ended up three tenths ahead of second.

Second was the real surprise – Sammon shaving another three-tenths off his best from this morning to out-touch Guiliano, 47.47 to 47.49. That crowns a phenomenal day for the Sun Devil, who came in with a best of 48.18 and has absolutely demolished that.

He makes his first Worlds team after a fantastic NCAA season where he dropped two top-25 all-time splits in the 100 yard freestyle – which looks to have been a harbinger of things to come.

Guiliano fell back to third with Destin Lasco coming home strong in 24.77 to take fourth in 47.58. That marks a return to the international roster for the Cal swimmer after also finishing fourth in 2023.

Jonny Kulow and Shaine Casas were fifth and sixth in 47.82 and 47.92, Casas’ first time under 48. Henry McFadden misses the team in 47.97 – an unthinkable outcome – after closing fastest in 24.55 whilst Grant House was eighth in 48.02 as we nearly saw the whole final under 48.

Brooks Curry stormed to a 47.96 in the consolation final, to give us eight swimmers under that barrier tonight. Camden Taylor shaved three-quarters of a second off his newly set best time to finish third in 48.67.

Women’s 800 Freestyle — Final Heat

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky wasted absolutely no time in this race, over a body length up on the field at the 50. She was out four-tenths under her newly set world record pace in 57.16 at the 100, and extended that gap through the race, splitting 2:59.38 at the 300 as she absolutely blew the field away.

She hit the 400 mark in 4:00.66 – that is the 73rd fastest 400 ever swum, and only seven women (including herself) have ever been faster.

She held onto roughly three-quarter of a second lead over her newly-set World Record from Fort Lauderdale last month up until the last 200 meters, where she slipped from 30.6s to 30.8s, and couldn’t quite hang on. She was under her World Record pace right up until the 700 meter mark, where her scintillating final 100 from Fort Lauderdale just got away from her.

She ended up touching in 8:05.76, the second-fastest time in history and a phenomenal performance from the best distance swimmer in history. However, even with a closing 400 split of 4:05.10 she was outsplit on the second half of this race.

Jillian Cox was out in a clear second place at 400, the only other women under 4:10 as she turned in 4:09.21. However, this was the point at which Claire Weinsten, six seconds back in 4:15.04 in lane 5, began to turn it on.

Weinstein split 1:02.74/1:01.44/1:01.10/59.35 over the final four 100s to close in 4:04.67, touching in a time of 8:19.67. That would likely be enough to take second in the 400 later this week, and is a serious statement to make ahead of the 200 and 400 in Indianapolis.

Even more impressively this was just 20 minutes after she’d finished eight in the 100 freestyle final in a new best time of 53.75, just two-tenths off making the top six.

Cox finished third in 8:19.88, splitting 29.92 over the final 50 but not quite managing to hold on against Weinstein’s incredible closing speed. That is her second fastest time ever best for her and also her second time under 8:20, as no one else in the field broke 8:30 either tonight or this afternoon.

Cox’s Texas teammate Kate Hurst was fourth in 8:30.87, with Katie Grimes’ 8:34.15 from heat 4 enough for seventh.

Men’s 1500 Freestyle — Final

Top 8:

Bobby Finke appeared to be trying to emulate his training partner at the start of this race, turning six-tenths under his World Record pace at the 100. He maintained that speed well through the first 400 and was just a tenth back in 3:50.48, one of only two men in tonight’s final out under 4 minutes.

He ascended from 29.6s through the next few 50s to 30.2s near the end of this race, but was comfortable throughout as he touched first in 14:48.65, a season best by six seconds. That was eight seconds off his US Open Record of 14:40.28 he set last year.

Behind him for the second year in a row was David Johnston who consistently split around 30 seconds on his way to a 14:57.83. That is only his second time under 15 minutes, and should put him on his second Worlds team after competing at Doha 2024. Johnston set a new best in the 1650 this year of 14:26.00, and whilst he was off his best of 14:52.83 in meters here was still a comfortable 2nd place.

Aiden Hammer and Carson Hick were on opposite sides of the pool, but ended up locked in a thrilling battle over the last 500 meters. Both blew their previous bests to pieces as they finished in 15:05s, with Hammer touching just ahead in third with a time of 15:05.13 for a 10-second PB. Hick was 15:05.87 to take over 8 seconds off, as both closed in 28.4.

Also closing in a 28.4 was Will Mulgrew, as the Harvard commit took fifth in the heat and sixth overall in 15:11.52. Levi Sandidge gave Kentucky two men in the top eight as he also shaved some time of his best to go 15:16.40

Lance Norris finished fifth out of the early heats after setting a lifetime best of 15:11.46, slicing sex seconds off his previous best. Luke Ellis, the third seed coming in, added 24 seconds to finish 12th overall.