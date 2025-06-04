2025 U.S Nationals Day 1 Roster Update: Olympic Veterans Punch Worlds Tickets Early

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

There’s plenty on the line at this week’s U.S. National Championships. Not only it will serve as the selection meet for the marquee meet of the summer, the World Championships, but eligible swimmers can also qualify for this summer’s World Junior Championships and World University Games. Additionally, times from this meet will also help determine the roster for next summer’s Pan Pacific Championships.

All told, swimmers are racing this week for roster spots on up to four different international teams. Each team has a roster cap — 20 men and 20 women for the World University Games, and 26 men and 26 women for the other three teams. The number of individual events, plus the USA’s decision to prioritize relays by taking “extra” swimmers in the 100 and 200 freestyles, means that there are a number of “priorities” to determine who will make the team.

For day 1, we’ll focus on the swimmers who have punched their tickets for the primary team of the summer, the World Championships, but we’ll continue to provide roster updates and further explain all the selection criteria as the week continues.

2025 U.S. World Championship Team After Day 1

Confirmed qualifiers are entirely (including event) in bold. Tentative qualifiers (who need a certain number of multi-event qualifiers to be officially added) are listed in italics.

Women

Men

Six men and six women locked in their spot on the World Championship roster, either by finishing in the top four of the 100 free A-final, or by winning one of the events contested tonight. Another four men and four women tentatively qualified for the team, depending on whether or not there are enough spots on the roster as the meet goes on.

While several Team USA lynchpins opted not to compete this summer, the early returns on the team rosters shows that they’re shaking up to have plenty of international experience.

On the women’s side, five of the six women who have definitely qualified for the Worlds team were part of the USA’s Olympic roster last summer, with 200 fly champion Caroline Bricker being the only exception. Additionally, of the four women in line for a non-guaranteed roster spot, all except Anna Moesch competed in Paris.

Four of the six men who have guaranteed Worlds roster spots were on the US Olympic squad last year. Of the two who didn’t, Patrick Sammon qualified for his first major international team, while Destin Lasco has previous World Championships experience. Three of the four men waiting to confirm their roster spot swam last summer, with Jonny Kulow, who finished 5th in the 100 free last night, being the only exception.