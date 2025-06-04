2025 U.S. National Championships – Day 2 Prelims Preview

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Happy hump day and welcome to the preview for the second morning of the 2025 U.S. National Championships.

If you love 200s, today’s your lucky day, as there’ll be six back-to-back 200 events to watch followed by some 50s.

Day 2 Event Line-Up

200 freestyle

200 breaststroke

200 backstroke

50 butterfly

Things kick off with the 200 freestyle, the event with the most Worlds team spots up for grabs. Yesterday, #1 seed Claire Weinstein showcased top notch speed and endurance yesterday with best times in 100 free and 800 free – the latter of which she closed in an incredible 4:04.67. The Cal commit seems primed to find her way to a center lane and possibly drop from her 1:54.88 best.

Katie Ledecky, who has kicked it into another gear this spring, comes in as the second seed. Last night, she was out like lightning in her 800 under her own world record pace for the first portion of the race. If that speed carries over to today, she could improve on her 1:55.51 season best from Fort Lauderdale.

Behind the two frontrunners there will be a dog fight to get into the top 8 and a shot at a team berth. Sprinters Simone Manuel and Torri Huske both looked strong yesterday and should be in the mix for a final spot. Past international 4×200 freestyle relay team members Erin Gemmell, Bella Sims, and Alex Shackell don’t yet have a spot on the team, and this race is among all of their best shots. Today could also be a chance for age group talent like Kennedi Dobson, Rylee Erisman, and Madi Mintenko to have breakthroughs and score an international team place.

Keep an eye out for Caroline Bricker, who’s seeded at #28 with a 2:00.12 but pulled off a massive 3+ second best time/upset title in 200 fly yesterday.

After a deep men’s 100 free final that boasted 7 47’s, the 200 freestyle could be just as competitive. Like always with this event, there are a lot of big names from a variety of other events. Sprinters Chris Giuliano, Shane Casas, and Patrick Sammon were all part of last night’s 47 contingent as well as World Team qualifiers. This morning, they’ll put their endurance to the test against mid-d heavy hitters like Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith, Jake Mitchell, Rex Maurer.

Both the sprinters and the mid-distance swimmers will be challenged by somewhat of a freestyle outsider: Carson Foster, who put together a head-turning 200 fly to make the Singapore team last night.

Following the 200 free madness, we’ll get our first glimpse of where the breastrokers are at with the 200 breaststroke prelims. In the women’s event, Cavalier duo Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh sit a cut above the rest. They won’t be the lone Cavaliers in the mix for a finals spot, as freshman Leah Hayes comes in at #3 and Emma Weber, who has proven to deliver when it counts, sits at #7.

A regenerative year for the U.S. men’s 200 breaststroke kicks off this morning, as veterans Nic Fink and Matt Fallon aren’t swimming. Like in the women’s event, there are two athletes in the field with by far the fastest personal bests: Josh Matheny and AJ Pouch.

After making the team in the 200 fly last night, Regan Smith is back at it again this morning as the top seed in the women’s 200 back. Though she is the favorite, she’ll face stiff competition from fellow Olympians Phoebe Bacon, Claire Curzan, Rhyan White, and Katie Grimes. Kennedy Noble and Audrey Derivaux, who have both hit 2:07s this season, will be looking to prove themselves among the pool of Olympians.

In the final event, the 50 fly, we’ll have the opportunity to see if the Olympic event change is already making the event more competitive. For familiar sprinter names like Beata Nelson and Michael Andrew, the 50s seem like the most likely pathways to making the team. It’s still a very uphill road for both, however, because of the star-studded pool of other high seeds.

On the women’s side, the obvious favorite to score a middle lane in the final is Gretchen Walsh, who just became the 2nd woman under 25 last month. Olympic gold medalists Kate Douglass and Torri Huske, both on their second event of the morning, will also be staring down a top final spot.

After a national title last night in the 200 fly, Luca Urlando will try to make it two for two. He’ll be in the final heat next to top seed Shane Casas. The two of them already have a spot on the Singapore team, and they’ll be challenged by top butterflies, such as Dare Rose and Thomas Heilman, who don’t yet have a place.

Prelims kick off at 10:00 AM ET.