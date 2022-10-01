WATCH: Brooks Curry Rips Suited 41.6 (ish) 100 Free at LSU Practice

There’s been some lightning fast times posted early on in the new NCAA season, especially at LSU, where graduate transfer Maggie MacNeil has already broken two school records. At the end of an LSU practice, Olympian Brooks Curry posted another, dropping a suited and hand-timed 41.6 100 freestyle.

Below is the full race video. Curry is in the second closest lane to the camera.

As always with these practice videos, we rerun the timing with our own watches to see what we get. In this case, we clocked 42.0, 42.2, 42.2, and 41.9. While it might not be a true 41.6, it’s still a sizzling time for this early in the season.

Though he was suited up for practice, Curry told SwimSwam that he “didn’t really have a goal time for today.” As for the swim itself, he said “it felt good, some details and breath work could be cleaned up and a few other technical details but that’s fine being this early in the year…I was working on consistent tempo throughout and improved start and breakouts.”

The LSU senior is the defending NCAA champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles. He won both in personal bests, going 18.56 in the 50 and 40.84 in the 100. Since making the Tokyo Olympic team, Curry has been on a roll. This summer, he dipped under the 48-second barrier in the LCM 100 freestyle for the first time, getting down to 47.90 at Worlds. It’s still early, but it looks like Curry is still riding that momentum under LSU’s new head coach Rick Bishop.

The LSU women opened their 2022-23 season on Sept. 23 in a tri-meet against Tulane and Vanderbilt. Curry and the LSU men will join them for their season opener in a dual meet against South Carolina on Oct. 8th.