Watch All Seven of the US Gold Medals From The 2023 World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
The United States finished second in gold medals with seven behind Australia who captured 13. In total, the US won the most medals with 38 total: 7 gold, 20 silver, and 11 bronze. Watch all seven of the gold medal wins here. Katie Ledecky was the only American to win two individual gold medals, while Kate Douglass and Ryan Murphy each picked up an individual and relay win.
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- World Junior Record: Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023)
- Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- 2022 World Champion: Alex Walsh, USA – 2:07.13
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass (USA) — 2:07.17
- Alex Walsh (USA) — 2:07.97
- Yu Yiting (CHN) — 2:08.74
- Jenna Forrester (AUS) — 2:08.98
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) — 2:10.08
- Yui Ohashi (JPN) — 2:11.27
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED) — 2:11.89
- Ye Shiwen (CHN) — 2:14.27
MEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: United States – 3:26.78 (2021)
Championship Record: United States – 3:27.28 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Russian Federation – 3:33.19 (2019)
- 2022 Winning Time: Italy – 3:27.51
Top 8:
- USA – 3:27.20
- China – 3:29.00
- Australia – 3:29.62
- France – 3:29.88
- Great Britain – 3:30.16
- Japan – 3:32.58
- Canada – 3:32.61
- Germany – 3:32.91
WOMEN’S 4×100 MEDLEY RELAY
- World Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- Championship Record: United States – 3:50.40 (2019)
- World Junior Record: Canada – 3:58.38 (2017)
- 2022 Winning Time: United States – 3:53.78
Top 8:
- USA – 3:52.08
- Australia – 3:53.37
- Canada – 3:54.12
- China – 3:54.57
- Sweden – 3:56.32
- Japan – 3:58.02
- Netherlands – 3:58.09
- France – 3:59.25
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia – 52.53 (2018)
- Championship Record: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60 (2022)
- 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, Italy – 51.60
- 2022 Time to Medal: 51.98
Top 8:
- Ryan Murphy (USA) — 52.22
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 52.27
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 52.58
- Xu Jiayu (CHN) — 52.64
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA) — 52.83
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 52.92
- Hubert Kos (HUN) — 53.11
- Mewen Tomac (FRA) — 53.16
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)
- Championship Record: 8:07.39 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2015)
- World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2014)
- 2022 Winning Time: 8:08.08 — Katie Ledecky, United States
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (USA) — 8:08.87
- Li Bingjie (CHN) — 8:13.31
- Ariarne Titmus (AUS) — 8:13.59
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 8:16.46
- Isabel Gose (GER) — 8:17.95
- Jillian Cox (USA) — 8:19.73
- Lani Pallister (AUS) — 8:21.33
- Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 8:28.21
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:28.36 (2014)
- Championship Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:25.48 (2015)
- 2022 World Champion: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:30.15
- 2022 Time to Medal: 15:48.96
Top 8:
- Katie Ledecky (USA) — 15:26.27
- Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 15:43.31
- Li Bingjie (CHN) — 15:45.71
- Anastasiia Kipichnikova (FRA) — 15:48.53
- Lani Pallister (AUS) — 15:49.17
- Isabel Gose (GER) — 15:54.58
- Beatriz Dizotti (BRA) — 16:03.70
- Kate Grimes (USA) — 16:04.21
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- World Record: 23.55 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2023)
- Championship Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)
- World Junior Record: 24.00 — Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia (2018)
- 2022 Winning Time: 24.12 — Justin Ress, United States
Top 8:
- Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 24.05
- Justin Ress (USA) – 24.24
- Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 24.50
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 24.57
- Thomas Cecccon (ITA) – 24.58
- Apostolos Christou (GRE) – 24.60
- Andrew Jeffcoat (NZL) – 24.66
- Ole Braunschweig (GER) – 24.93
Even with more races available, 2023 Team USA could not beat Michael Phelps alone on medal count in a single champs.
My conclusion:
1) MP is a godlike beast
2) what’s up with Team USA?