Matthew Ward Continues Backstroke Attack At Commonwealth Youth Games

2023 COMMONWEALTH YOUTH GAMES

Sunday, August 6th – Wednesday, August 9th (swimming)

National Aquatic Center, Couva, Trinidad & Tobago

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap

Results

Day two of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games saw multiple meet records bite the dust when all was said and done at the National Aquatic Center in Couva.

Zoe Ammundsen of Australia kicked things off with a victory in the girls’ 50m backstroke, clocking a winning effort of 28.71. That result overtook the previous Games Record of 28.74 New Zealand’s Gabrielle Fa’amausili put on the books back in 2015.

As for Ammundsen, her gold medal-worthy time represents the 2nd fastest time of her career, sitting only behind her personal best of 28.50 posted at this year’s Australian Age Championships.

England’s Blythe Kinsman earned silver just a hair behind in 28.73 while Cayman Islands’ Jillian Crooks rounded out the podium in 29.51.