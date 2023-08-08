SwimOutlet.com Unveils New & Improved Team Stores, Reimagining Swim Team Shopping

Courtesy of SwimOutlet, a SwimSwam partner.

August 7th 2023 – SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop, is delighted to announce the launch of its groundbreaking, re-designed Team Stores. Aimed to enhance and simplify the shopping process for customers, as well as making it easier for administrators to manage, SwimOutlet Team Stores is revolutionizing how swim teams purchase their gear.

“We’re offering a streamlined shopping process that saves precious time,” said Jaime Benes, VP Team Sales at SwimOutlet. “With the new Team Stores, we’ve curated custom team sections that make finding the right products simpler than ever. Plus, we’re offering a personalized shopping experience, designed by swimmers, for swimmers.”

The new and improved Team Stores underscores SwimOutlet.com’s commitment to providing a best in class experience for swimmers, administrators and coaches, offering exclusive discounts available only to teams. These savings extend to the largest selection of swimwear, gear and tech suits. In addition, all team members receive a free SwimOutlet+ Membership.

The new Team Store was designed with swim teams at the forefront. Customers can effortlessly navigate through their personalized store to quickly locate custom suits and essential gear. “Everything your team needs is just a click away,” says Jaime. Moreover, the unique commission-earning initiative puts money back into your team with every purchase, reinforcing our commitment as a partner to your team.

“SwimOutlet’s new Team Store has been a wonderful addition to our team’s experience. As a coach, I found the setup incredibly intuitive. The ability to mark ‘required products’ and separate pages for each training group streamlined the shopping process for new and existing team members. We also love the convenience of the customized team gear, which has increased the amount of team swag our swimmers and families wear. The new Team Stores have greatly simplified our swim gear shopping experience” said Chris Coghill, Head Coach of Bellingham Bay Swim Team.

SwimOutlet.com isn’t merely stopping with the innovative Team Stores. As part of their ongoing commitment to serve swim teams, they are focused on refining and expanding their offerings. One significant enhancement currently in development focuses on providing coaches the ability to inform their team members about the latest gear additions in their team store, along with the ability to generate their own promotional materials. This is just one of the many ways SwimOutlet.com is working to enhance your team both in and out of the pool.

About SwimOutlet Team Stores:

SwimOutlet Team Stores are the chosen partner of over 10,000 swim teams nationwide. Teams trust SwimOutlet to provide their swimmers with top-tier swim brands and to equip them through their customized Team Stores. Catering to everyone, from summer leagues to college teams, SwimOutlet has solidified its position as a leading resource for swimmers, parents, and coaches alike. Our commitment goes beyond providing excellent products – we aim to be an integral part of the swim community, fostering growth and achievement in the sport we all love.

About SwimOutlet

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Campbell, CA, SwimOutlet.com is the premier online destination for aquatics apparel and the web’s most popular swim shop. Since its inception, SwimOutlet.com has expanded into virtually every activity that takes place in and around water, becoming the largest online specialty store for aquatics in North America. Featuring the broadest selection of performance swimwear and apparel at the best prices, SwimOutlet.com has also been recognized in the industry for its superior customer service and team sales offering, as well as best-in-class shipping.