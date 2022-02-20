WATCH: Alex Walsh Swim 2:03.0 in 200 Breast on Day 5 at 2022 ACC Championships

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State Wolfpack men and Virginia women wrapped up their 2022 ACC Championship titles on Saturday.

For the NC State men, it was their 31st overall ACC title, which is more than any other team has won in any sport in either gender in ACC history.

For the Virginia women, the defending ACC Championships, the victory came with a bigger-than-expected challenge from NC State, a team built for conference championship meets, but ultimately they held on for a 71.5-point margin, which was ultimately “runaway” territory.

FINAL SCORES

WOMEN

UVA – 1418.5 NC State – 1347 Louisville – 1136.5 UNC – 760 Duke – 709 Notre Dame – 651 Virginia Tech – 636 Florida State – 549 Miami (FL) – 411 Georgia Tech – 407 Pitt – 328 Boston College – 178

MEN

NC State – 1501.5 Louisville – 1192.5 Virginia Tech – 1054 UVA – 1041 Georgia Tech – 742.5 Florida State – 676 UNC – 529 Notre Dame – 474 Pitt – 431 Duke – 341 Boston College – 195.5 Miami (FL) – 116

Race Videos

WOMEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Louisville sophomore Liberty Williams absolutely crushed this swim, apparently by humming a song by Peach Pit throughout much of the race, according to her post-race interview. Last year, she took 2nd in 16:05.56. Tonight, she won in 15:43.21, over two seconds faster than the winning time by Paige Madden last year. Williams currently has the 2nd-fastest time in the nation this season, just behind the 15:42.37 Kristen Stege of Tennessee swam earlier this evening at the SEC Championships.

That’s the first ACC title in this event for Louisville, and it’s the first time in ten years that a school other than Virginia or NC State claimed this title.

Fast Heat not available.

MEN’S 1650 – TIMED FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:27.93

2021 NCAA Invite Time – 15:01.33

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 15:01.33

Meet Record – 14:27.93, Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame), 2020

Conference Record – 14:24.43, Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

Top 3:

Indiana transfer Will Gallant stormed to an individual title in his first ACC 1650 as a member of the NC State Wolfpack. His time of 14:33.40 moves him up to #2 in the nation, behind only Florida’s Bobby Finke.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

Top 3:

The three women who ultimately finished in the top three were side by side with about 40 yards to go, and they remained next to each other as they lunged for the wall.

UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann managed to get her hand on the wall first in 1:50.49, touching just ahead of NC State’s Emma Muzzy (1:50.62) and Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson (1:50.64).

Tiltmann snapped a three-year winning streak by Muzzy. A Virginia or NC State swimmers has won this event every since 2011. Last year, Atkinson finished 4th in 1:51.64, and Tiltmann took 5th in 1:52.53.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

Top 3:

Virginia Tech fifth year Samuel Törnqvist captured his first individual ACC title in his very last swim, splitting 25.29 on the last 50 to storm home and win in 1:39.20. That appears to be the fastest time in the country, surpassing Destin Lasco’s 1:39.24.

Virginia freshman Jack Aikins took 2nd in 1:39.53, just ahead of NC State’s Hunter Tapp (1:39.60).

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Top 3:

Kate Douglass defended her title in this event, but it was no walk in the park.

Instead, Douglass, teammate Gretchen Walsh, and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff matched each other stroke for stroke down the stretch, and it came down to the touch.

The UVA junior got her hand on the wall first, winning in 46.81. Walsh took 2nd in 46.86, and Berkoff took 3rd in 46.89.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

Top 3:

Hokie Youssef Ramadan nailed his final to turn get ahead of Virginia’s Matt King, and the Virginia Tech sophomore hung on down the stretch to beat King, 41.76 to 41.89.

In a heartfelt interview post-race, Ramadan thanked his teammates for their support, explaining “I’m a weird dude sometimes,” a remark which probably many swimmers can relate to.

Only 0.16s separated 3rd from 8th.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

Top 3 –

Sheesh. Last year, Alex Walsh finished 3rd in the 200 back at ACCs. Today, starting in the slowest heat in prelims, she ended up winning this event with the 3rd-fastest swim ever, breaking the ACC record in the process.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

Top 3:

Carles Coll Marti (Virginia Tech) – 1:51.69 Denis Petrashov (Louisville) – 1:51.89 Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech) – 1:52.19

Virgina Tech is getting used to standing on the top of the podium tonight. Sophomore Carles Coll Marti moved up from his 7th place last year to grab his second individual title of the week, winning with a 1:51.69.

Louisville’s Denis Petrashov did his best to make up for defending champion Evgenii Somov’s absence from the A-final, taking 2nd in 1:51.89.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

Virginia – 3:08.22 NC State – 3:10.27 Louisville – 3:10.89

The Virginia women completed the relay sweep en route to their third-straight conference title, combining for a 3:08.22

Kate Douglass led off in 47.02, just a bit off of her individual time earlier tonight. Alex Walsh split 46.72 after swimming the 3rd-fastest performance ever in the 200 breast. 200 backstroke champion Reilly Tiltmann split 48.13, and Gretchen Walsh anchored in 46.35.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Top 3:

NC State – 2:46.18 Virginia – 2:46.45 Virginia Tech – 2:48.03

Last one, fast one. NC State went out on top, winning the marquee 400 free relay with a time that was faster than what it took to win last year’s NCAA title in this event.

Luke Miller led off in 41.75, half a second faster than his time from the individual final tonight. Bartosz Piszczorowicz split 41.45, Noah Henderson followed with a 41.64, and Hunter Tapp anchored in 41.37, touching in 2:46.18.