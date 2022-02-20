Le Clos Coming Back To Form, Coetze Dominates Backstroke In Durban

2022 GRAND PRIX MEET #2 – DURBAN

Friday, February 18th – Sunday, February 20th

Kings Park Aquatic Centre, Durban, South Africa

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

Results, Meet Mobile – 2022 Grand Prix 2 Invitational Meet Durban

Olympic champion Chad Le Clos may have spent two weeks in the hospital due to bronchitis earlier this month but the 29-year-old doesn’t seem to have missed a beat.

Although he didn’t wind up sticking around for the finals, Le Clos did grab the top seed in both the 200m free and 100m fly events. In the former, Le Clos topped the heats in a mark of 1:50.26 while in the latter he was quicker than the rest in a mark of 52.48.

On the women’s front, it was Lara van Niekerk who came out on top once again, following up on her 100m breast victory from day one.

Today both the 50m and 200m breaststroke races represented her victims, with the Pretoria Aquatic Club swimmer notching times of 30.59 and 2:29.10, respectively. Van Niekerk was actually faster in the 50m breast heats, notching a time of 30.42 before adding slightly, still topping the podium.

Emma Chelius and Rebecca Meder tied in the women’s 100m free, each posting a time of 56.43 to share the podium. Meder also nabbed a time of 4:19.51 to reap gold in the 400m free.

17-year-old Olympian Pieter Coetze was unstoppable in the backstroke events once again. He completed the discipline’s sweep with a time of 25.03 in the 50m and 1:59.73 in the200m distance today. The former result represented the teen’s fastest ever in that race.

The next major meet for the country’s top swimmers will be the SA National Championships from 6-11 April in Gqeberha.