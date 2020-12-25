Washington & Jefferson Announces Tentative Men’s Water Polo Schedule

Courtesy: Washington & Jefferson Athletics

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Washington & Jefferson College men’s water polo team announced an adjusted 2020 conference schedule that will be played in the 2021 spring semester. The schedule includes two conference weekends and one home contest before postseason play.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makeup and format of the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) schedule will be unique during the Winter of 2021. Originally slated to occur in the Fall of 2020, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s water polo season will be unlike any other in the history of the sport – a trait the MAWPC schedule will share.

The current schedule consists of five matches in Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference West Division play. W&J is set to open the season against Salem at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. The Presidents are then scheduled to face McKendree (1 p.m.) and Mount St. Mary’s (5 p.m.) on Saturday, Feb. 13 at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, W.Va. The following weekend, W&J is slated to face Gannon (1 p.m.) and Mercyhurst (4 p.m.) at the Hallman Aquatics Center in Erie, Pa. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The Mid-Atlantic Western Region Championship will be hosted Feb. 27-28 by Mercyhurst at the Hallman Aquatics Center in Erie, Pa. The teams will be seeded according to their records during the regular season tournaments and announced prior to the start of the championship. The top two finishers will advance to the MAWPC Championship hosted by the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland beginning March 6.