A Swimmer’s 12 Days Of Christmas

Courtesy: Andrew Lardieri

On the first day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

An open lane reserved just for me

On the second day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the third day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the fourth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the fifth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the sixth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the seventh day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Seven words of praise

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the eighth day of Christmas

Eight bathroom breaks

Seven words praise

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the ninth day of Christmas my teammates

Nine heated towels

Eight bathroom breaks

Seven words of praise

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the tenth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Ten meet reminders

Nine warm towels

Eight bathroom breaks

Seven words of praise

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the eleventh day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Eleven water bottles

Ten meet reminders

Nine heated towels

Eight bathroom breaks

Seven words of praise

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

On the twelfth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me

Twelve shiny trophies

Eleven water bottles

Ten meet reminders

Nine heated towels

Eight bathroom breaks

Seven words of praise

Six pool buoys

Five days of taper

Four nose plugs

Three swim caps

Two tinted goggles

And an open lane reserved just for me

ABOUT ANDREW LARDIERI

“I always had a deep love for pools and swimming. Currently, I swim at the Mt. Laurel YMCA for fun and am a huge supporter and fan of their competitive swim team MLY Phoenix. Through Phoenix and YouTube, I have been introduced to many well know swimming websites like SwimSwam, USA Swimming, Swimming World Magazine etc. Thanks to Instagram I have also been able to follow many well-known swimmers who are present on SwimSwam.

“Outside of swimming, my other interests include: horse racing, mechanical music, music in general, plane spotting, and anything to do with Scotland.”