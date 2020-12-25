A Swimmer’s 12 Days Of Christmas

Courtesy: Andrew Lardieri
On the first day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
An open lane reserved just for me
On the second day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the third day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the fourth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the fifth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the sixth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the seventh day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Seven words of praise
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the eighth day of Christmas
Eight bathroom breaks
Seven words praise
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the ninth day of Christmas my teammates
Nine heated towels
Eight bathroom breaks
Seven words of praise
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the tenth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Ten meet reminders
Nine warm towels
Eight bathroom breaks
Seven words of praise
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the eleventh day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Eleven water bottles
Ten meet reminders
Nine heated towels
Eight bathroom breaks
Seven words of praise
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
On the twelfth day of Christmas my teammates gave to me
Twelve shiny trophies
Eleven water bottles
Ten meet reminders
Nine heated towels
Eight bathroom breaks
Seven words of praise
Six pool buoys
Five days of taper
Four nose plugs
Three swim caps
Two tinted goggles
And an open lane reserved just for me
ABOUT ANDREW LARDIERI
“I always had a deep love for pools and swimming. Currently, I swim at the Mt. Laurel YMCA for fun and am a huge supporter and fan of their competitive swim team MLY Phoenix. Through Phoenix and YouTube, I have been introduced to many well know swimming websites like SwimSwam, USA Swimming, Swimming World Magazine etc. Thanks to Instagram I have also been able to follow many well-known swimmers who are present on SwimSwam.
“Outside of swimming, my other interests include: horse racing, mechanical music, music in general, plane spotting, and anything to do with Scotland.”