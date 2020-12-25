Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Claire Curzan Wrote Down ’56 100 Fly in Greensboro’ Before it Happened

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic hopeful and NAG record slayer, Claire Curzan. Curzan has been ON one this quarantine, dropping best times seemingly every time she hits the racing blocks. Most notably, she registered a 56.6 100m fly at the US Open site in Greensboro, becoming the 3rd fastest woman in the event in American history. Curzan breaks that swim down, revealing that she actually wrote down ’56 100 fly in Greensboro’ in her goal journal before the meet even happened.

2
ZanBai
5 minutes ago

Wow. So young and already so fast.

Coach Mike 1952
4 seconds ago

Delightful interview! Her dad says Claire considers herself to be “part aquatic mammal”, & her swimming continues to show that possibility.

